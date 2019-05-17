Toggle Menu
Giriraj Singh: Mamata playing with Bengalis’ sentiment by refusing Centre’s help for Vidyasagar statue installation

The Union minister said Banerjee was staging a drama over the desecration of Vidyasagar’s bust.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for refusing Centre’s help to reinstall Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar’s bust at Vidyasagar College.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Singh said, “Mamata Banerjee is playing with sentiment of the Bengalis by refusing Centre’s help. She is trying to blackmail the people with this incident. She must order a CBI probe to unearth the truth. She is not understanding that people are no longer with her and will desert her more if she continues to act in such a way.”

“Election has been held across the country. But what is the reason that violence is taking place only in Bengal? An autocratic government is running the state here. She cannot stand anyone coming between her and power. She wants to retain power by any means. But the entire country will not tolerate this and the people of the country have decided to go with Modi ji this time,” he said.

