Friday, December 27, 2019

Giridih (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Giridih (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Get all the updates on Giridih assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Election for the 81 assembly seats were held in five phases.

Published: December 23, 2019 3:50:37 am
Giridih Election Result, Giridih Election Result 2019, Giridih Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result, Giridih Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Giridih Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Giridih (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

Giridih Assembly Election 2019 Live Results

Name Party Status
Sudivya Kumar JMM Won
*The election result data is provided by C-Voter on a real time basis and is not altered or moderated by indianexpress.com in any way.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

giridih Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Budhan Hemabram IND 1 8th Pass 49 Three Lakh+ / 0
Chunnu Kant JVM(P) 0 Post Graduate 55 Four Crore+ / Forty-Six Lakh+
Md Salman Sahab Marxist Co-Ordination 0 Literate 25 Thirty-One Thousand+ / 0
Mohammad Lallu IND 11 Literate 35 Two Crore+ / 0
Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi BJP 1 12th Pass 67 Eight Crore+ / Three Crore+
Rajesh Ku Sinha CPI(ML)(L) 0 12th Pass 48 One Crore+ / Nine Lakh+
Shweta Kumari AAP 0 Graduate 25 Six Lakh+ / 0
Shyam Prasad Barnwal IND 0 8th Pass 36 Twenty Lakh+ / 0
Sikandar Ali BSP 0 Literate 25 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0
Sima Kumari AITC 0 12th Pass 35 Fifty-One Lakh+ / Six Lakh+
Sudivya Kumar JMM 1 12th Pass 49 Three Crore+ / Fifty-Two Lakh+
Upendra Kumar Sharma LJP 1 12th Pass 64 Twenty-Three Crore+ / Nine Crore+

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Giridih Assembly Elections Results.

