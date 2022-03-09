Gill (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gill (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gill (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Kuldeep Singh Vaid(bulara). The Gill (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

gill (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balbir Singh Alamgir CPI(M) 0 Graduate 58 Rs 46,61,087 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 27,76,133 ~ 27 Lacs+ Darshan Singh Shivalik SAD 1 10th Pass 66 Rs 9,06,74,069 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 26,25,754 ~ 26 Lacs+ Dr. Brijesh Bangar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 57,55,293 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 18,84,030 ~ 18 Lacs+ Gagandeep Alias Sunny Kainth Lok Insaaf Party 4 Graduate 33 Rs 1,21,20,828 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswinder Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jiwan Singh Sangowal AAP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 95,97,285 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Bulara) INC 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 24,56,10,016 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 6,25,63,991 ~ 6 Crore+ Rajeev Kumar Lovely IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 43,22,532 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh Singhpura IND 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 52,30,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sucha Ram Ladhar BJP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 9,87,50,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

gill (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kuldeep Singh Vaid(bulara) INC 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 17,02,81,324 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 1,64,27,182 ~ 1 Crore+ Bikker Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 85,85,177 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 9,71,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Darshan Singh IND 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 1,07,312 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Darshan Singh Shivalik SAD 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 5,24,34,597 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harbans Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Not Given 66 Rs 20,90,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jiwan Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 87,00,223 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kartinder Pal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 8,77,05,585 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhpreet Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 16,478 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunit IND 0 Not Given 35 Rs 1,15,110 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

gill (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Darshan Singh Shivalik SAD 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 4,49,13,656 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 43,50,764 ~ 43 Lacs+ Amarjit Singh Sandhu IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 11,25,90,000 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 7,70,00,000 ~ 7 Crore+ Balvir Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 8,10,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Charan Dass IND 1 Graduate 49 Rs 57,10,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Inderjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 40,20,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Malkiat Singh INC 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 1,38,41,486 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,78,694 ~ 4 Lacs+ Manjit Singh Gill PPOP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,56,94,783 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,24,09,694 ~ 2 Crore+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

