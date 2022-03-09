Gidderbaha (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gidderbaha (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gidderbaha Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Amrinder Singh Alias Raja Warring. The Gidderbaha seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

gidderbaha Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amrinder Singh Alias Raja Warring INC 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 8,27,09,073 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 50,92,702 ~ 50 Lacs+ Hardeep Singh SAD 0 Graduate 49 Rs 10,38,03,147 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,62,77,890 ~ 2 Crore+ Jagdeep Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 78,20,743 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 93,29,031 ~ 93 Lacs+ Jagrup Singh CPI 0 Graduate 66 Rs 70,52,768 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Parkash IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheela Rani BSP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 25,73,807 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Tek Singh National Adhikar Insaf Party 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 26,25,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gidderbaha candidate of from Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Punjab. Gidderbaha Election Result 2012

gidderbaha Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amrinder Singh Raja Warring INC 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 7,11,55,466 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 14,55,695 ~ 14 Lacs+ Amit Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 45,93,979 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Baldev Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 10,02,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Balkar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,75,46,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Manpreet Singh PPOP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 28,70,29,654 ~ 28 Crore+ / Rs 2,41,78,896 ~ 2 Crore+ Manpreet Singh IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Parkash IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Singh Brar SAD 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 7,73,60,380 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 57,00,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ Sheela Rani BSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 23,15,853 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 28,902 ~ 28 Thou+ Surjit Singh BGTD 0 Illiterate 70 Rs 4,92,515 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

