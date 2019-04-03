Ghulam Nabi Azad blames PM Modi for turning situation in Kashmir like 90s

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for the present situation in Kashmir valley.

Advertising

“Why is militancy is at its peak now…what is the reason that the situation in Kashmir since 2014 to the present has become like the 1990s. If anyone is responsible, it is the Prime Minister of this country,” Azad said while speaking during an election rally in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Azad said highly educated youths are now joining militancy in the valley. “…now doctor, professor, teacher, law graduate, post-graduate are joining (militancy). Modi government is responsible for it as they have created such an environment (in Kashmir)..,” he said.

“In a democracy, no one can win over people with the help of gun…,” he said, pointing out that the government should hear voices of Kashmiri people and find a political resolution to the vexed issue.

Later talking to reporters, Azad said PM didn’t take any action against his own ministers when they abused Muslims and Islam.

When asked about the Congress’ election manifesto, he said that leaders travelled to different parts of the country before putting together the manifesto. “I have been in the party in last 35 years, and we have never formed such an exhaustive manifesto…this year, a committee of 20 leaders was former under the supervision of P Chidambaram eight month ago…this time it has been made after travelling across the country,” he said.

Azad said under the previous Congress government, the situation had improved in Kashmir and lifting of AFSPA had been planned in few districts.

“Had we stayed (in power) for one more year and the way situation was improving in Kashmir, it was a question of few more months. The militancy was coming to zero and then ultimately the AFSPA could have been lifted from some districts,” he said.