Ghulam Nabi Azad: Article 370 has been there for last 70 years, will continue to stay

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Thursday said that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution guaranteeing special status to Jammu and Kashmir will continue to stay.

“Article 370 has been there for last 70 years and it will continue to stay,” Azad said when asked about a recent statement of former Sadar-i-Riyasat of the state and veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh that Article 370 was not part of the Instrument of Accession signed by his father and last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

Azad said that the Congress has stood witness to the developments in Jammu and Kashmir since the Instrument of Accession was signed on October 26, 1947, adding that the party affirms the whole of Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. “We also acknowledge the unique history of the state and unique circumstances under which the state acceded to India that led to the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution of India. Nothing will be done or allowed to change the Constitutional position,” Azad said.

Earlier, he released the Congress manifesto here, which promised reducing presence of Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) in the Kashmir Valley and entrusting more responsibility to state police for maintaining law and order.

Apart from this, the Congress, after coming to power, will also review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and make suitable changes in the tact of laws to balance the requirements of security and human rights, he said.

“Jammu and Kashmir and its problems deserve a long hearted approach that will eschew muscular militarism and logistic formulations and look for an innovative federal solution. The Congress promises to find such a solution through patient dialogue and talks with all stakeholders in the state,” he added.

Pointing out that the Congress will hold talks without pre-conditions, Azad said that the party will appoint three interlocutors drawn from civil society for it. He said the Congress has long held the view that dialogue is the only way to understand the aspirations of people of the three regions (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh) and find an honourable solution to their issues, adding “we will take that path”.