Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022

The Ghosi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Fagu. The Ghosi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

ghosi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dara Singh Chauhan SP 3 12th Pass 63 Rs 4,58,71,863 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Deenanath Vikassheel Insaan Party 1 Literate 47 Rs 4,61,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fuzail Ahmad Peace Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 68,59,700 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hridyanarayan Rai Watan Janta Party 1 12th Pass 63 Rs 99,11,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 33,000 ~ 33 Thou+ Kishundev Chauhan IND 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 1,21,34,800 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,05,300 ~ 20 Lacs+ Pankaj Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 27,50,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Priyanka INC 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 93,44,607 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasim Ekbal Alias Chunnu BSP 2 12th Pass 56 Rs 3,30,21,473 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Rajbhar BJP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 6,91,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Chauhan JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 8,21,952 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Ghosi Election Result 2017

ghosi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Fagu BJP 2 10th Pass 69 Rs 7,95,19,311 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abbas Ansari BSP 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 4,41,76,635 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaklal Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Doctorate 55 Rs 2,48,235 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,24,235 ~ 1 Lacs+ Darbari Chauhan Azad Hindustan Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 46,000 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dev Prakash RLD 0 Graduate 59 Rs 5,22,68,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dinanath IND 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 20,92,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hasain IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 4,65,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 2,44,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampyare Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 6,67,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Yadav IND 1 Graduate 32 Rs 89,38,017 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 49,50,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ Sanjay Singh IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 63,26,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhakar SP 3 Post Graduate 58 Rs 82,32,261 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 38,000 ~ 38 Thou+ Vijay Yadav IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 7,37,448 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek CPI 3 12th Pass 26 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 3,40,68,169 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Ghosi Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

