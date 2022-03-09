Ghorawal (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ghorawal (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ghorawal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Anil Kumar Maurya. The Ghorawal seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

ghorawal Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anita JD(U) 0 Graduate 41 Rs 14,53,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Beerbal IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Anil Kumar Maurya BJP 1 Doctorate 52 Rs 7,39,43,664 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,81,37,051 ~ 2 Crore+ Mohan Singh Kushwaha BSP 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 4,00,24,417 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 91,39,606 ~ 91 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 9,43,50,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,00,000 ~ 6 Crore+ Ram Charan Rashtrawadi Party of India 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 92,20,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 11,21,700 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ramashankar AAP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 38,100 ~ 38 Thou+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ramesh Chandra Dubey SP 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 6,93,94,999 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 38,34,857 ~ 38 Lacs+ Rani Singh Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 26,68,439 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Surajeet Singh Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 6,66,200 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh CPI(ML)(L) 3 8th Pass 38 Rs 2,33,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Videshwari Singh Rathore INC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 38,45,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

ghorawal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Maurya BJP 0 Doctorate 47 Rs 7,36,47,495 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,52,91,190 ~ 2 Crore+ Ambikesh IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 14,34,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baba IND 0 Literate 67 Rs 8,35,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Beena Singh BSP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 2,13,52,862 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dheerendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 2,55,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gangeshwar Singh Chauhan Janvadi Party(Socialist) 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 55,52,110 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 8,21,674 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ghanshyam Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 15,72,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 65,700 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Nath IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,02,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad RLD 2 12th Pass 54 Rs 46,30,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ram Pravesh CPI(ML)(L) 0 Literate 38 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Dube SP 1 12th Pass 50 Rs 5,56,98,890 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 42,36,086 ~ 42 Lacs+ Vinay Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 9,87,616 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

ghorawal Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramesh Chandra SP 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,75,87,783 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,36,51,923 ~ 1 Crore+ Anil Kumar Maurya BSP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 5,91,73,644 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,37,39,250 ~ 2 Crore+ Arun Kumar Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,75,28,496 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,26,545 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gangeshwar Singh Chauhan JPS 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 63,50,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 49,129 ~ 49 Thou+ Guru Gopal RSMD 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 16,08,567 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 45,266 ~ 45 Thou+ Jairam IND 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nirmala Devi SSD 0 Literate 46 Rs 4,21,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Kesari LJP 0 Literate 46 Rs 46,37,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumari Patel RLM 0 Literate 37 Rs 5,57,771 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad Pandey IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 16,15,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramesh Dev Pandey IND 0 Not Given 40 Rs 3,03,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shanti Prakash CPM 1 Literate 44 Rs 1,25,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar CPI(ML)(L) 1 5th Pass 28 Rs 1,90,297 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijendra IND 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijendra Singh BJP 1 10th Pass 38 Rs 64,99,724 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Visheshwar Nath IND 0 8th Pass 71 Rs 71,00,500 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashwant Singh AD 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 64,02,841 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

