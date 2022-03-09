Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ghazipur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sangeeta. The Ghazipur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

ghazipur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sangeeta BJP 0 Doctorate 37 Rs 54,71,103 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Angad Mahakranti Dal 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 9,47,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 9,66,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Awadhesh Janta Raj Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 9,18,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jyotsana Singh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 2 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 54,10,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kushwaha SP 1 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 2,36,63,418 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,82,514 ~ 18 Lacs+ Rudra Datt Tiwari CPI 0 Graduate 52 Rs 6,87,414 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar BSP 4 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,94,63,806 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,53,541 ~ 16 Lacs+ Satyadev Yadav Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 10,29,90,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Yogendra CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 32 Rs 5,134 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

ghazipur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay Kumar Mishra SP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 9,51,36,818 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand Kumar Chaurasia IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 1,25,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar Singh BJP 7 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,36,81,383 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Braj Bhushan Dubey IND 1 Post Graduate 46 Rs 4,76,600 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ishwar Deo Singh ARVP 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 9,87,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaichandra IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 16,56,718 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlakar CPI(ML)(L) 1 Graduate 54 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lorik RLM 1 12th Pass 56 Rs 25,37,486 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Pratap Singh PSS 0 Doctorate 61 Rs 10,48,587 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,19,888 ~ 1 Lacs+ Narsingh JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Kala QED 0 Doctorate 51 Rs 1,56,82,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Pathak INC 1 Doctorate 36 Rs 7,63,550 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar BSP 2 Doctorate 46 Rs 5,87,13,650 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 4,58,34,515 ~ 4 Crore+ Ram Bachan PMSP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 6,38,524 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyadev Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,60,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

