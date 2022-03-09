Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ghaziabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Atul Garg. The Ghaziabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

ghaziabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Sharma IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 49,76,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashutosh Gupta IND 0 Doctorate 43 Rs 2,29,77,276 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,44,562 ~ 23 Lacs+ Atul Garg BJP 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 23,03,04,541 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 1,29,01,325 ~ 1 Crore+ Krishan Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 3,19,35,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Naresh Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nimit AAP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 9,89,400 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 16,250 ~ 16 Thou+ Pintu Singh IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 43,20,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Pathak Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party) 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 9,32,369 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnish Kumar Thakur IND 0 Others 39 Rs 27,75,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Suri Right to Recall Party 0 Graduate 45 Rs 99,454 ~ 99 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rani Dev Shree IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 57,59,600 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Sudhir Kumar IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushant Goyal INC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 12,72,31,962 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,11,679 ~ 1 Crore+ Vishal Verma SP 1 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 15,20,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

ghaziabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Atul Garg BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 12,19,66,511 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 8,10,16,447 ~ 8 Crore+ Akhilesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 18,15,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akila Begum Bharatiya Janvadi Party 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 29,70,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra IND 1 Graduate 37 Rs 14,20,58,337 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 88,48,379 ~ 88 Lacs+ K K Sharma INC 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 10,90,71,370 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kiran Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 4,95,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chand Gautam IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 61,76,500 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Matbul Ahmad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 48 Rs 20,83,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamsher Rana IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 40,42,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sultan Singh RLD 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,34,87,737 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Bansal BSP 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 10,81,45,684 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas Malhotra IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 4,81,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

ghaziabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suresh Bansal BSP 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 7,15,37,174 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Garg BJP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 12,11,65,008 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 4,58,88,861 ~ 4 Crore+ Bahadur Singh IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 1,03,44,640 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,43,095 ~ 2 Lacs+ Brij Kishor PECP 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 45,58,328 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Devi Ram RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,06,43,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Jaikaran Pal BSKP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 3,54,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhu Suneja IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 9,40,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Naim LJP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munna Lal JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 3,00,27,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 25,67,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Pawan Sharma SP 1 Graduate 59 Rs 72,78,847 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Shailender Kumar IND 1 Graduate 48 Rs 4,96,73,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shiv Shankar Mathuriya IND 0 Doctorate 50 Rs 60,57,800 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneel Nayar BSP(A) 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 1,34,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surender Prakash Goel INC 1 8th Pass 66 Rs 4,06,54,363 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 69,54,945 ~ 69 Lacs+ Upkar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 35,22,956 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zakir Ali Saifi NNP 1 Literate 37 Rs 25,80,060 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

