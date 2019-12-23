Ghatsila (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ghatsila Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Ghatsila Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Ghatsila (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

ghatsila Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar Singh JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 43 One Crore+ / One Crore+ Anand Hembram Bhartiya Azad Sena 0 Graduate 36 Three Lakh+ / 0 Bahadur Soren IND 0 8th Pass 45 Three Lakh+ / 0 Bijan Sardar SUCI(C) 0 12th Pass 47 One Lakh+ / 0 Bishwanath Singh IND 0 10th Pass 45 Seventy-Five Lakh+ / 0 Dr Sunita Debdoot Soren JVM(P) 0 Graduate Professional 43 Two Crore+ / Fifty-Seven Lakh+ Jaypal Soren IND 0 10th Pass 32 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Jugal Singh IND 1 10th Pass 55 Fifty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Jujhar Soren IND 0 12th Pass 26 Six Lakh+ / Thirteen Thousand+ Kanai Murmu CPI 0 10th Pass 34 Seventeen Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Lakhan Chandra Mardi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Lakhi Pado Singh IND 0 Graduate 44 Two Lakh+ / 0 Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu AJSU Party 1 Doctorate 62 Two Crore+ / Twenty-Nine Lakh+ Ramdas Soren JMM 5 Graduate 56 Nine Crore+ / Six Lakh+ Sunil Kumar Murmu IND 0 12th Pass 42 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Surya Singh Besra Jharkhand Peoples Party 1 Post Graduate 57 One Crore+ / Twelve Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

