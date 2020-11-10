scorecardresearch
Monday, November 09, 2020
Ghatampur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly By-Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ghatampur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly By-Election Results 2020 Live: Get all the updates on Ghatampur assembly constituency by-election results on indianexpress.com. Ghatampur constituency went to polls on November 3.

By: Election Desk | November 10, 2020 2:10:30 am
UP Election Result, UP By election result, up by election results 2020The by-elections for 7 assembly seats in UP were held on November 3.

Ghatampur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly By-Election Results 2020 Live: Uttar Pradesh, which saw seven seats going to polls, is expected to see BJP winning five to six seats, exit polls have predicted. The Samajwadi Party may win one or two, and BSP is forecast to win one. The bye-elections saw a voter turnout of 51.57 per cent, the EC said. The BJP won six of these seven seats in the landslide election of 2017, most of these wins being the first for the party at these seats in over a decade.

The bypolls came at a time when the Yogi Adityanath government has been facing Opposition heat over a string of rape incidents in the states, especially the handling of the Hathras case and the hurried cremation of the victim in the middle of the night.

Should the BJP not do well, it will be seen as a sign of growing discontent among Dalits over the way the party’s government in Uttar Pradesh has handled the cases of atrocities against members of the community. The seat that will be closely watched is Bangarmau, where the vacancy arose because the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted of rape and murder.

