Ghanshali(sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Ghanshali(sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shakti Lal Shah. The Ghanshali(sc) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

ghanshali(sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shakti Lal Shah BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 19,87,600 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 2,63,444 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bheem Lal Arya INC 2 12th Pass 33 Rs 54,87,973 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 18,05,625 ~ 18 Lacs+ Dhanilal Shah IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 32,49,763 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kamal Das IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 3,35,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Makan Lal Uttarakhand Raksha Morcha 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 4,34,443 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pingal Dass BSP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 20,22,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Prem Lal IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 15,10,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Siman Lal Arya UKD 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 4,84,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

