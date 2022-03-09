Ghanaur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ghanaur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ghanaur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur. The Ghanaur seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

ghanaur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amrik Singh IND 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 25,57,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurlal Ghanaur AAP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,42,99,735 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Gurlal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,26,725 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdeep Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 2,09,804 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagneet Singh IND 0 12th Pass 28 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Jaspal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 59,13,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Lal INC 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 8,27,00,969 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 94,94,672 ~ 94 Lacs+ Prem Singh Bhangu IND 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 4,45,65,121 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,08,39,101 ~ 1 Crore+ Prem Singh Chandumajra SAD 3 Post Graduate 72 Rs 8,05,26,779 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas Sharma BJP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,88,56,475 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 39,80,873 ~ 39 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Ghanaur candidate of from Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur Punjab. Ghanaur Election Result 2017

ghanaur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur INC 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 3,97,38,347 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 13,70,546 ~ 13 Lacs+ Anu Randhawa AAP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 7,28,96,128 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,32,277 ~ 2 Lacs+ Anupinder Kaur Sandhu IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 15,88,54,160 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 2,55,40,879 ~ 2 Crore+ Baljit Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gursewak Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 10,80,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 3,86,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Harpreet Kaur SAD 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 6,15,27,101 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,05,315 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jagjeet Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 41,41,500 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Surinder Kaur IND 0 Graduate 58 Rs 1,34,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ghanaur candidate of from Bibi Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpur Punjab. Ghanaur Election Result 2012

ghanaur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bibi Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpur SAD 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 6,28,61,811 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Baldev Singh Mehra BSP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 5,41,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwinder Singh IND 1 Graduate 52 Rs 13,98,73,199 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 68,89,800 ~ 68 Lacs+ Gurnam Singh Saidkherhi IND 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 6,00,88,517 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 13,50,067 ~ 13 Lacs+ Harchand Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 30,97,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Harwinder Singh Lakha CPM 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Lal INC 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 5,91,33,607 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 8,47,508 ~ 8 Lacs+ Madan Lal Thekedar IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 1,25,09,703 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sukhwinder Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 51 Rs 1,13,73,199 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,44,900 ~ 34 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

