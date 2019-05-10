Gender equality? By a 100-yr-old (men’s) tradition, not in this Haryana chaupal, Sir!

A group of a dozen elderly men, some with khandwa (Haryanvi turbans) on their heads and others smoking hookah, sit in the porch of the main chaupal building, locally known as ‘Hithaai’, at village Balak in Haryana’s Hisar .

Inside the building, located at the centre of the village, is a well-furnished hall with charpaais laid out for villagers to discuss, sort out and decide on day-to-day problems, disputes and issues.

Outside, the group of elders – playing cards and chatting till now – suddenly goes silent. One among them with a stick in his hand, stands up. A woman is seen walking towards the chaupal. Immediately an alert is sounded to keep the ‘tradition’ alive: “Eh chhori urey na jaaiye (Girl, you can’t go there)”.

Politicians, village’s own elected woman sarpanch or any other woman, cannot enter or even step on the stairs of the hithaai – a ‘tradition’ that men here boast of as “at least a century old” and that “in no case they can part away with it”.

For woman political leaders, in continuance of practise during earlier polls, the stage is set at some other location, mostly behind the main chaupal.

Male leaders can address the gathering from the hithaai and women can listen to him from the rooftops of nearby homes.

When a dispute or any other issue is discussed, only men attend the meeting at chaupal. A ‘male representative’ – the husband – attends on the woman sarpanch’s behalf.

At the village, which falls in Uklana assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, the “tradition” is very clear – women should not interfere in decision making. One of the men here says, “Jis din auratein chaupal mein aakar faisley karne lagi, uss din aadmiyon ka kya mahatva reh jayega. (If women enter chaupal and start taking decisions, men will lose their importance)”.

The caste divide too runs deep here. Apart from main chaupal which is open to all men, there are caste-based chaupal buildings – Valmiki, Harijan (SC/ST), Brahmin and Backward (OBC) – but none allow women.

The constituency is witnessing a battle of young scions. Sitting MP Dushyant Chautala (31), great-grandson of Chaudhary Devi Lal, is seeking re-election as Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate. Contesting against him are: former IAS officer Brijendra Singh (46) from BJP, son of union steel minister Birendra Singh; and Bhavya Bishnoi (26) from Congress, grandson of former CM Bhajan Lal.

Kuldeep Reddu (36), whose wife Meena Devi (32) is the sarpanch of Balak village, says the day “illiterate” women start taking decisions at chaupal, no consensus will be reached ever.

“Anpadh auraton ko chaupal mein laana rail mein oonth chadhane jitna mushkil hai (Having illiterate women in chaupal is as difficult as getting a camel inside a train). The day women enter chaupal, no consensus or decision will be reached ever because they do not listen to anyone. Ye hamari gaanv ki parampara hai. Sirf buzurg aur aadmi hi faisley lete hai (It is our village tradition. Only the elderly men take decisions),” says Kuldeep, whose wife is class 12 graduate. He is not even a matriculate.

The panchayat has six other women panchs who too cannot enter. “From financial disputes and eve-teasing to 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) cases are solved at chaupal,” he says.

He, however, claims that meetings of gram sabha are not held at chaupal but elsewhere. “I am representative of my wife but that doesn’t mean we do not keep her in loop. She signs all the papers but cannot attend meetings in chaupal. Panchayat meetings are held elsewhere. Chaupal is where disputes are decided and marriage parties also stay overnight but even then women cannot stay. The rule is same for all women including my wife and politicians who come to campaign..,” he says.

“Recently union minister Birender Singh ji came to campaign in our village but he was accompanied by women BJP leaders Seema Gaibipur and Asha Rani. So we arranged the programme behind the chaupal. Earlier too, leaders like Renuka Bishnoi were not allowed inside. We tell politicians that it is a tradition of our village and they do not question us,” he adds.

While the elderly women in the village have learnt to compromise, the younger ones question the tradition.

“My daughter is 22-year old and she asks why she cannot go inside chaupal,” says a 40-year old woman requesting anonymity. “Lugaiyaan chaupal mein nahi jaati. Jo faisla karna hai dada-pardada karenge aur auratein mardon ke beech mein nahi bolti. Hum bhi kabhi nahi gaye (Women don’t go inside chaupal. Men take the decision and women should not interfere. We also never went inside). this is what I have told her. She still wants to go there,” she adds.

What if the issue being discussed pertains to women? “Whatever we want to say, we tell our husbands or fathers or brothers and they put it there (at chaupal),” she adds.

The village has around 5,000 voters of which a little more than 2,000 are women. However, for both the men and women here, this is a ‘non-issue’. “Farmers here want facilities like loans, water etc. Not allowing women in chaupal is a part of our life and even women don’t object to it,” says a villager.

No woman candidate is in fray from Hisar in the Lok Sabha polls. Seema Gaibipur had twice unsuccefully contested from Uklana assembly in state polls.