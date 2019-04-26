Gautam Gambhir says won’t show stars, will focus on local issues

Known for his statements on social media on issues ranging from tensions in Kashmir to standing up for the national anthem, Gautam Gambhir has now shifted his pitch as BJP’s East Delhi candidate to far more local troubles — pollution, parking crunch, and the lack of clean drinking water.

In a room crammed with reporters at his Anand Vihar election office on a scorching Thursday afternoon, he was momentarily caught off-guard by the first question posed by a reporter: “Do you know how many Vidhan Sabha members and councillors are there from the East Delhi constituency that you’re contesting from?”

He collected himself in seconds and politely responded, “There are 10 Vidhan Sabha members and 39 councillors.”

Gambhir’s position as a “celebrity candidate” has opened him to the obvious skepticism reserved for a perceived outsider — both to politics and the region he is contesting from — and that image is something he is clearly working to shed.

He is keen to emphasise his connection to the city — he was born here and studied at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and currently resides in Old Rajinder Nagar.

“My vision is very clear… I have played cricket with a lot of honesty, with an honest heart and with honest intentions, and I want to bring that to politics as well. I have told all party workers that we have to make East Delhi the best constituency in Delhi,” he said, moving on to state what appears to be the central refrain for his upcoming campaign trail: “We will not talk about making Delhi London or Paris, we will make Delhi Delhi. We will think about how to work towards solutions for problems like pollution and clean drinking water for the people of Delhi.”

He carried forward the same tenor in a meeting with party workers in Patparganj later in the afternoon: “We will make this Delhi’s best constituency. My doors are always open to you, keep me in your hearts as a younger brother. Together, we will try to solve the problems of the constituency. We will focus on pollution and other local issues.”

On why he has chosen such a local pitch for his campaign, particularly when others have centred theirs on issues like national security, he told The Indian Express, “Because this is what we can achieve. A lot of people will show you stars, but they will not be able to deliver that. That is what honesty is. We have got a fabulous team who will sort through these issues. Yes, it is a national election but my job as East Delhi candidate is to work to promote as many new things as possible in East Delhi like cricket academies, multi-level parking lots and making the Yamuna sports complex world-class.”

On the day AAP placed full statehood for Delhi as the central plank of their election manifesto, Gambhir said, “For me, statehood doesn’t matter so much; what matters is development. Before this, there have been so many governments who have worked so much for Delhi, they never made it such a huge issue. If they (AAP) would have worked well, they wouldn’t have to bring it up in such a way and raise it so close to elections to hide behind it.”