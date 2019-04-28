Gautam Gambhir hits back at AAP, says possess only one voter ID

Hitting back at the AAP, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir Sunday asserted that he possessed only one voter identity card, adding that the ruling party in Delhi was making baseless allegations against him as it did not have any vision for the people.

Gambhir is fighting against AAP’s Atishi from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency this general election.

“I have only one voter ID card from Rajender Nagar. I used to live with my maternal grandparents as a child at Ramjas Road (in Karolbagh), but I never voted from or applied for any voter identity card from there,” he told PTI.

The BJP candidate was responding to Atishi’s claim that he had two voter identity cards from Rajender Nagar and Karolbagh constituencies.

He alleged the AAP candidate was making allegations against him as she had nothing to talk about with voters during campaigning.

“When you have no vision for the people or nothing else to talk about, you make allegations like these,” Gambhir said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court had on Friday decided to hear Atishi’s criminal complaint against Gambhir in this regard on May 1.

The AAP candidate had filed the complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation the Representation of the People Act(RPA).

She had also raised objection over the nomination papers filed by the former cricketer which were rejected by the returning officer of the polls.

Gambhir said he believed in “positive politics” and would campaign with a vision to make East Delhi one of the best Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, and avoid indulging in blame game with his opponents in the polls.

Congress has fielded former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely from the seat.