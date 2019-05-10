Toggle Menu
Gautam Gambhir using his ‘duplicate’ for campaigning to avoid heat, AAP claims; tweets picture https://indianexpress.com/elections/gautam-gambhir-duplicate-aap-bjp-lok-sabha-elections5721629/

Gautam Gambhir using his ‘duplicate’ for campaigning to avoid heat, AAP claims; tweets picture 

The East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency will witness a three-cornered contest between Gambhir, AAP's Atishi and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

Gautam Gambhir using his 'duplicate' for campaigning to avoid heat, AAP claims; tweets picture 
AAP claims BJP leader Gautam Gambhir has placed his duplicate to campaign for him.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday claimed that BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir has placed his lookalike to campaign for him to avoid the heat. Tweeting the pictures, the AAP leader also claimed that the alleged impersonator is a Congress worker.

“This is the mahamilavat between Congress and BJP. Gautam Gambhir is sitting inside an AC car as he has issues standing in sunlight. Instead of him, his lookalike is standing on top of the car wearing a cap. Party workers are garlanding the ‘duplicate’ Gambhir. And this duplicate is, in fact, a Congress worker,” Sisodia tweeted.  Gambhir, however, has not responded to the AAP’s charge as of yet.

The East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency will witness a three-cornered contest between Gambhir, AAP’s Atishi and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

The latest charge by AAP comes a day after the party accused the cricketer-turned-politician of distributing across the constituency a pamphlet containing derogatory remarks against her.

Gambhir denied the allegation and send a defamation notice to AAP leaders while suggesting that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was behind the unsigned pamphlet titled Atishi Marlena-Know Your Candidate’.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Completely twisted, misrepresented': Congress' Sam Pitroda apologises for 1984 riots remark
2 Tripura: After CPI(M), Congress files petition against EC decision of repoll in 168 polling stations
3 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's what Delhi's first-time voters want