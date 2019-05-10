Gautam Gambhir using his ‘duplicate’ for campaigning to avoid heat, AAP claims; tweets picture 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday claimed that BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir has placed his lookalike to campaign for him to avoid the heat. Tweeting the pictures, the AAP leader also claimed that the alleged impersonator is a Congress worker.

“This is the mahamilavat between Congress and BJP. Gautam Gambhir is sitting inside an AC car as he has issues standing in sunlight. Instead of him, his lookalike is standing on top of the car wearing a cap. Party workers are garlanding the ‘duplicate’ Gambhir. And this duplicate is, in fact, a Congress worker,” Sisodia tweeted. Gambhir, however, has not responded to the AAP’s charge as of yet.

ये कांग्रेस और बीजेपी की महामिलावट है. गौतम गम्भीर ए.सी. गाड़ी में नीचे बैठे है. उन्हें धूप में समस्या है. उनकी जगह उनका हमशक्ल कैंप लगाकर खड़ा है. कार्यकर्ता ‘डुप्लीकेट’ को गौतम गम्भीर समझकर माला पहना रहे हैं.

और जो डुप्लीकेट है वो असल में कांग्रेसी नेता है. https://t.co/bT0k0QYVSG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 10, 2019

The East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency will witness a three-cornered contest between Gambhir, AAP’s Atishi and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

The latest charge by AAP comes a day after the party accused the cricketer-turned-politician of distributing across the constituency a pamphlet containing derogatory remarks against her.

Gambhir denied the allegation and send a defamation notice to AAP leaders while suggesting that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was behind the unsigned pamphlet titled Atishi Marlena-Know Your Candidate’.