Gautam Gambhir: Did not want to be just a Twitter sensation

What prompted you to join politics?

I was thinking about it… whether I should just keep tweeting about everything that happens in the country or if I should go on the field and do something. I didn’t want to be just a Twitter sensation, so I thought I should take the political plunge.

Advertising

You played cricket at different levels before making it to the international stage. In politics, too, there are several levels before one gets the MP ticket. How do you respond to party workers who have been waiting for a ticket for years?

It is the party’s decision; I never asked for the ticket. I joined the party a long time before my ticket was finalised. I was influenced by the vision and strong leadership — whether it was after Uri or Pulwama — shown by our PM, and the kind of development that has happened under him.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

When Atishi asked you for a debate, you dared Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instead. Don’t you think it would have been ideal for you, Atishi and Arvinder Singh Lovely, who are contesting from East Delhi, to debate?

In four-and-a-half years of AAP, there have only been debates and dharnas in Delhi, so I have thrown the ball in Arvind Kejriwal’s court because he is the head of the party. He is the one who is responsible for whatever has happened during this time. He betrayed people of Delhi so he should come out in the open and accept my challenge.

Advertising

Atishi also tried to get your nomination cancelled.

It is very petty if you stoop to the level that you try and cancel a nomination, file an FIR against someone who is just a few days old in politics. This shows that you have no vision. I know I have just one voter ID from Rajinder Nagar, where I have voted. As the biggest party, we have a vision that focuses on better infrastructure for Delhi.

Your opponents say you will not be accessible because you are a celebrity.

Whatever I say now, they will dismiss as big promises made by politicians before elections. The answer to this will be given by people when I win the election.

Children in Delhi have no space left to play due to cars parked everywhere. How will you fix this?

I plan to convert Yamuna Vihar sports complex into stadiums, and build as many multi-level parking lots as possible.

What will be the first things you tackle if you win?

My priorities will be solving the issue of Ghazipur landfill site, giving clean water, solving parking problems and tackling pollution.