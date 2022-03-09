scorecardresearch
Gauriganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gauriganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Gauriganj assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Gauriganj |
March 9, 2022 8:13:11 pm
Gauriganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Gauriganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Rakesh Pratap Singh. The Gauriganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gauriganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gauriganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Chandra Prakash Mishra Matiyari BJP 10 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 11,93,97,824 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 93,86,000 ~ 93 Lacs+
Chaudhary Nafees Ahamad Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 1 Graduate 41 Rs 1,02,79,935 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Fateh Bahadur INC 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,62,79,113 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Hari Baksh IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 29,41,419 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+
Mohd. Hasan Lahri Lok Dal 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Pratap Singh SP 4 10th Pass 49 Rs 2,97,71,473 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 37,97,901 ~ 37 Lacs+
Ramlakhan BSP 2 Graduate 56 Rs 1,96,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarita IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,96,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Prasad AAP 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 1,81,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Gauriganj candidate of from Rakesh Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Gauriganj Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Rakesh Pratap Singh
SP

gauriganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Rakesh Pratap Singh SP 3 10th Pass 44 Rs 3,60,61,115 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 95,94,629 ~ 95 Lacs+
Dinesh Shukla AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Bajrang Bahadur Singh Lok Dal 0 Doctorate 41 Rs 77,67,198 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+
Hari Baksh IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 14,64,398 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harishchandra Manavtawadi Samaj Party 0 Literate 47 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagpat Lal IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 27,96,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Kansraj IND 1 8th Pass 40 Rs 6,70,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahadev Prasad Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Md. Hassan Lahri Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 5,92,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Md. Masoom IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd. Nayeem INC 2 10th Pass 54 Rs 84,06,274 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Ram Achal IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 10,95,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Bhawan Manvadhikar National Party 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravindra Kumar RLD 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 51,84,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 31,30,000 ~ 31 Lacs+
Sharad Kumar Pandey IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 51,61,024 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shri Ram Baurasi IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 24,86,084 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Uma Shankar Pandey BJP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 1,87,57,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,05,222 ~ 5 Lacs+
Vijay Kishor Tiwari BSP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 10,48,73,025 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,42,29,054 ~ 1 Crore+
Vinod Kumar Maurya Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 2,20,340 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gauriganj candidate of from Rakesh Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Gauriganj Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Rakesh Pratap Singh
SP

gauriganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Rakesh Pratap Singh SP 6 10th Pass 36 Rs 82,52,699 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 13,52,034 ~ 13 Lacs+
Akhilesh Narayan IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 53,13,886 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Baban VIP 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandra Prakash BSP 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 4,71,30,289 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 7,65,003 ~ 7 Lacs+
Dhruv Pratap Singh PECP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 4,18,03,915 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 25,70,278 ~ 25 Lacs+
Juned IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 10,11,399 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+
Madhuri Devi HD 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 13,30,834 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 5,450 ~ 5 Thou+
Mohammad Nayeem INC 2 10th Pass 49 Rs 84,30,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Mohd. Hasan Lahari BRPP 0 Literate 31 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+
Nand Lal IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 11,500 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Nigmendra Mishra IND 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Parasnath RLM 0 Not Given 38 Rs 5,05,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prema MwSP 0 Literate 51 Rs 7,10,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Priyank Hari Vijay IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,02,68,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Abhilakh IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 4,79,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Asre RaMSP 0 Literate 42 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramudit RPI(A) 0 Literate 33 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay Singh JD(U) 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 31,77,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sita Ram IND 0 Literate 39 Rs 6,15,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sudhir BPNP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Swami Nath IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 1,44,577 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tejbhan Singh BJP 0 Literate 58 Rs 83,42,924 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Urmila JKP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Gauriganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Gauriganj Assembly is also given here..

