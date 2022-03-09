Gaura (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gaura (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gaura Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prabhat Kumar Verma. The Gaura seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gaura ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gaura Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nigar Fatma BSP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 14,98,00,000 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Prabhat Kumar Verma BJP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 1,92,19,234 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 11,71,613 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pratap Singh INC 3 Graduate 71 Rs 9,33,57,344 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,44,84,684 ~ 1 Crore+ Ram Vilas Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 13,10,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar SP 1 Graduate 36 Rs 45,82,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar Pathak AAP 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 4,61,400 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Shaym Narayan Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 1,36,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Baran IND 1 8th Pass 52 Rs 11,01,609 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 7,15,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Prakash SHS 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 48,15,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Gaura candidate of from Prabhat Kumar Verma Uttar Pradesh. Gaura Election Result 2017

gaura Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prabhat Kumar Verma BJP 3 Post Graduate 48 Rs 78,60,200 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Abdul Kalam BSP 2 Graduate 56 Rs 2,28,73,529 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Girish Narayan Pandey Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 10,62,20,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Israr Ahmad Nanku CPI 0 Others 52 Rs 25,58,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar IND 2 Graduate 32 Rs 6,20,887 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Avtaar IND 3 12th Pass 32 Rs 6,45,706 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pratap Singh SP 3 Graduate 66 Rs 4,06,43,600 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 52,00,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ Sakir Ali IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 3,46,166 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Kumar Singh IND 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 57,01,737 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarunendra Chandra Patel INC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 30,55,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilak Ram Bahujan Mukti Party 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 8,64,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vaibhav Pandey RLD 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 4,50,68,800 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,08,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Vikram Singh IND 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 8,57,90,826 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 13,09,375 ~ 13 Lacs+ Virendra IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 10,35,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gaura candidate of from Kuwar Anand Singh Uttar Pradesh. Gaura Election Result 2012

gaura Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kuwar Anand Singh SP 0 Graduate 73 Rs 18,30,08,486 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Kalam INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,55,06,127 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,04,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Anup IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 3,76,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Pratap Patel AD 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 44,15,553 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Prasad IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 2,60,094 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harshvardhan Pandey NCP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 32,86,500 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 5,95,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jitendra Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Verma IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,83,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhat Kumar Verma BSP 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 47,43,914 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Priyadarshini Singh RLM 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,33,50,721 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,77,275 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rajendra Prasad LD 0 Literate 31 Rs 4,00,700 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Rakesh Kumar Mishra IND 1 Graduate 49 Rs 5,00,00,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pratap IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 29,12,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Ram Pratap Singh BJP 2 Graduate 61 Rs 3,37,61,890 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 76,225 ~ 76 Thou+ Tara Prasad Choudhari QED 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 15,64,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Gaura Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Gaura Assembly is also given here..