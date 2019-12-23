Garhwa (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Garhwa Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Garhwa Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Garhwa (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

garhwa Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bihari Vishwakarma IND 0 5th Pass 49 Forty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Birendra Prasad BSP 1 12th Pass 34 One Crore+ / Two Lakh+ Dilip Kumar Tiwari IND 0 12th Pass 45 Nine Lakh+ / 0 Dinesh Ram IND 0 10th Pass 40 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Kuldip Paswan IND 0 10th Pass 46 Ten Lakh+ / 0 Mandip Mallah AITC 0 Graduate 29 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Manish Kumar Gupta SHS 0 Graduate 31 Sixty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Manoj Yadav Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate 31 Twenty-Nine Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Md. Najibuddin Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Others 41 One Crore+ / 0 Mithilesh Kumar Thakur JMM 2 Graduate 53 Ten Crore+ / Thirty-Six Lakh+ Patanjali Kumar Keshari JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 41 One Crore+ / Twenty-Two Lakh+ Ragorakh Nath Mahto IND 0 Literate 30 Twelve Lakh+ / 0 Satyendra Nath Tiwari BJP 0 Graduate 57 Three Crore+ / 0 Sujauddin Ansari IND 0 8th Pass 50 One Crore+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ Suraj Prasad Gupta JVM(P) 1 12th Pass 40 Sixty-Two Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Vikash Kumar Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 0 10th Pass 27 Two Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

