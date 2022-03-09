Garhshankar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Garhshankar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Garhshankar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Jai Krishan. The Garhshankar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Garhshankar ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

garhshankar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarpreet Singh Lally INC 0 Graduate 39 Rs 4,34,57,411 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 55,20,842 ~ 55 Lacs+ Avtar Singh IND 0 Others 69 Rs 71,92,865 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Darshan Singh Vishal Party of India 0 5th Pass 61 Rs 35,21,500 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gonny Khabra IND 0 Graduate 63 Rs 1,09,84,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Iqbal Singh Sada Haq Party 1 5th Pass 40 Rs 68,35,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Jai Krishan AAP 4 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,76,01,265 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,51,600 ~ 22 Lacs+ Jang Bahadur Singh IND 1 8th Pass 76 Rs 3,42,65,792 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 37,57,670 ~ 37 Lacs+ Jaswant Singh IND 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mohan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 21,00,208 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohinder Kumar CPI(M) 1 8th Pass 56 Rs 53,28,656 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 1,07,112 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nimisha Mehta BJP 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 3,43,32,671 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,90,596 ~ 7 Lacs+ Surinder Singh Heer SAD 1 5th Pass 67 Rs 12,72,77,909 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 2,74,49,003 ~ 2 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Garhshankar candidate of from Jai Krishan Punjab. Garhshankar Election Result 2017

garhshankar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jai Krishan AAP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 57,02,300 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Bakhshish Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 24,50,282 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bishan Dass Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 12th Pass 69 Rs 51,01,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Harbhajan Singh CPI(M) 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,63,03,789 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Jai Gopal Dhiman IND 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 16,79,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Lov Kumar Goldy INC 0 Graduate 45 Rs 10,31,47,087 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,85,321 ~ 1 Crore+ Manjit Singh AITC 0 Graduate 50 Rs 5,94,672 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nimisha Mehta IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,79,19,877 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 65,14,529 ~ 65 Lacs+ Pashora Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 1,16,84,418 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,20,776 ~ 5 Lacs+ Subhash Chander Dhir IND 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 4,16,74,275 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 55,91,256 ~ 55 Lacs+ Surender Singh Heer SAD 0 5th Pass 62 Rs 15,74,86,142 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 2,13,23,707 ~ 2 Crore+ Surjit Singh Randhawa Aapna Punjab Party 0 Doctorate 63 Rs 18,00,235 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Garhshankar candidate of from Surender Singh Bhulewal Punjab. Garhshankar Election Result 2012

garhshankar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surender Singh Bhulewal SAD 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 10,60,13,990 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,27,432 ~ 1 Crore+ Gulwinder Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 10,80,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurlal Saila BSP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 31,08,274 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 3,39,515 ~ 3 Lacs+ Lov Kumar Goldy INC 0 Graduate 40 Rs 10,19,06,734 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 23,14,207 ~ 23 Lacs+ Raghunath Singh CPM 0 Graduate 56 Rs 20,79,417 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

