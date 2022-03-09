Garhmukteshwar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Garhmukteshwar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Garhmukteshwar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kamal Singh. The Garhmukteshwar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

garhmukteshwar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kamal Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 11,28,99,369 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 13,79,139 ~ 13 Lacs+ Amrita Kumar IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 9,84,49,902 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ayub Khan RLD 1 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 15,51,70,000 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 44,00,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ Bijendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 89,88,096 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deen Mohammad Ittehad-E-Millait Council 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 17,75,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hukam Singh IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 55,80,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Chauhan SP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 7,94,71,089 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 9,55,031 ~ 9 Lacs+ Nafis Ahamad Bhartiya Janta Dal 0 Not Given 30 Rs 42,000 ~ 42 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prashant Choudhary BSP 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 26,57,31,343 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 59,17,980 ~ 59 Lacs+ Sandeep Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 30,52,278 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satpal IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 12,67,83,032 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 33,52,855 ~ 33 Lacs+ Siddharth Malik IND 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 60,00,517 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Rajlok Party 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 2,85,800 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Viresh Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,62,25,831 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

garhmukteshwar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Madan Chauhan SP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 4,70,69,253 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 21,54,565 ~ 21 Lacs+ Asif Choudhary PECP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 17,85,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmender IND 0 Literate 28 Rs 3,68,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Farhat Hasan BSP 1 10th Pass 47 Rs 3,70,89,480 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,54,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Farman NBEP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 7,35,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 66,928 ~ 66 Thou+ Harkisan IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 14,05,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harveer Singh IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 36,56,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishanvir Singh Sirohi BJP 1 Graduate 65 Rs 1,46,36,141 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahabir Singh SJP(R) 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 8,16,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahavir Singh RLM 0 Literate 33 Rs 10,29,367 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Kumar RNP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 9,10,092 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravinder Choudhary RLD 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 6,04,33,050 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ravindir Partap Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 5,73,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar RPD 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,38,600 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 7,99,43,583 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 25,16,103 ~ 25 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

