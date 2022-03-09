Garautha (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Garautha (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Garautha Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jawahar Lal Rajpoot. The Garautha seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Garautha ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

garautha Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 36,25,039 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bira Singh BSP 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 2,67,09,386 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Deep Narayan Singh (Deepak Yadav) SP 4 Graduate 52 Rs 36,22,46,481 ~ 36 Crore+ / Rs 7,05,88,698 ~ 7 Crore+ Gauri Shankar Bidua Kisan Raksha Party 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 30,31,206 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyadeen IND 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 6,04,584 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jawahar Lal Rajput BJP 1 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 2,91,98,354 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 32,10,060 ~ 32 Lacs+ Krishna Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 4,01,100 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manvendra Singh IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 30,53,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 82,000 ~ 82 Thou+ Neha INC 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 83,75,374 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Singh Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 32,300 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Kumari Khangar IND 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 4,02,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpendra Lodha Chandar AAP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 3,16,446 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpendra Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 21,77,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Pal Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 48,00,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Garautha candidate of from Jawahar Lal Rajpoot Uttar Pradesh. Garautha Election Result 2017

garautha Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jawahar Lal Rajpoot BJP 1 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 1,20,16,878 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,71,050 ~ 7 Lacs+ Amar Singh Vaicharik Kranti Party 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 59,36,573 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar BSP 1 Literate 49 Rs 92,69,287 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Atmaram Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 8,80,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balaram Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 11,10,970 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deep Narayan Singh SP 1 Graduate 47 Rs 27,18,41,529 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 5,67,35,435 ~ 5 Crore+ Gulab Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 37,762 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyadeen IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 19,22,347 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhupal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 49,39,609 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Pal Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 23,30,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramgopal IND 0 Literate 59 Rs 65,80,717 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushanti IND 0 Literate 28 Rs 42,09,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Garautha candidate of from Deepnarayan Singh Uttar Pradesh. Garautha Election Result 2012

garautha Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deepnarayan Singh SP 6 Graduate 42 Rs 9,14,43,463 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,63,18,337 ~ 1 Crore+ Aslam Khan (patrakar) LJP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 12,60,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dashrath Singh Ahirwar RLM 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 9,10,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devesh Kumar Paliwal (kukku Bhaiya) BSP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 89,95,733 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 2,75,959 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jagat Singh BC 1 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 30,12,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kunj Bihari Pal NLP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,49,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Babu (rajesh Daddu) JKP 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kishun IND 0 Illiterate 0 Rs 7,65,800 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 6,36,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Singh Joodev INC 0 Graduate 67 Rs 15,03,31,024 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sunil IND 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 19,10,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tikaram BJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 44,40,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 95,611 ~ 95 Thou+ Viranchi Lal IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 25,58,443 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Yogendra Pratap Singh IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 9,59,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Garautha Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.