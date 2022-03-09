Gangolihat(sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gangolihat(sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gangolihat(sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Meena Gangola. The Gangolihat(sc) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

gangolihat(sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Meena Gangola BJP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 33,14,469 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 4,90,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Deepak Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Bahujan Sangharshh Dal 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,09,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Harish Prasad UKD 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 4,60,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Khajan Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 3,12,15,128 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,65,772 ~ 14 Lacs+ Narayan Ram INC 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 1,80,41,075 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sumitra Devi IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 2,60,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

