Gangoh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gangoh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022

The Gangoh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar. The Gangoh seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gangoh ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gangoh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar Saini INC 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 4,80,98,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Inder Sain SP 6 Graduate 56 Rs 11,52,85,066 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 94,48,437 ~ 94 Lacs+ Kirat Singh BJP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 2,25,21,327 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,58,633 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mausam Ali Rana Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Literate 40 Rs 92,05,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 28,50,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Noman Masood BSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 6,18,85,738 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Rajveer IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,77,97,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Vakar Azhar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,19,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

gangoh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pradeep Kumar BJP 5 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,35,52,268 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,420 ~ 11 Lacs+ Inder Sain SP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,07,76,001 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,29,295 ~ 31 Lacs+ Kawar Pal IND 0 5th Pass 0 Rs 50,79,717 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahipal Singh Majra BSP 2 Others 66 Rs 4,19,36,964 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 30,04,447 ~ 30 Lacs+ Nauman Masood INC 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,87,74,172 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnesh Chauhan RLD 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 62,19,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Satnam Singh Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 5th Pass 63 Rs 18,40,050 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sonu Verma Bhartiya Tarak Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,53,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikas Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 3,47,240 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yatendera IND 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 95,28,912 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 24,33,332 ~ 24 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gangoh candidate of from Pardeep Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Gangoh Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

