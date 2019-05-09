Gandhis holidayed on board INS Viraat when Rajiv was PM: Modi

The Gandhi family went holidaying on an undisclosed island on board INS Viraat when Rajiv Gandhi was at the country’s helm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Wednesday, days after saying the assassinated leader died as “bhrashtachari number 1”.

Addressing an election rally at Ramlila Maidan, Modi said that when “dynasts” seek votes in the name of their ancestors, it is but natural that their records will come under scrutiny.

“Jab inke karnaame khangale jaate hain, toh inhe mirchi lagti hai. When you are seeking votes in someone’s name, you will have to be answerable for their activities,” Modi said.

The PM alleged that in the list of holidayers were Rajiv Gandhi’s in-laws “from Italy”. He alleged that the government of India and the Indian Navy looked after them during the “10-day vacation”, and accused the Gandhi family of treating the Armed forces as its personal property.

“Friends, have you ever heard of anyone going on a holiday with his family on a warship? Don’t be surprised at this question. This has happened, in our country. The biggest namdaar family of the Congress had used INS Viraat, the country’s pride, as its personal taxi,” he claimed.

“INS Viraat was securing the maritime boundaries at the time. But it was sent to fetch the Gandhi family going on vacation… In the list of holidayers were members of his sasuraal. Was the country’s security jeopardised or not?” he said, as the crowd cheered.

The rally was in support of the BJP’s seven Lok Sabha candidates, who were present on the dais.

Modi further said that Janpath, which houses Sonia Gandhi’s official residence among others, used to be frequented by poeple such as “Quattrocchi mama, Anderson mama and Michel mama”.

While he attacked AAP and the Delhi Chief Minister, he did not mention either. Modi said Delhi is the only state that has witnessed a new political tradition — “nakaampanti”. “They broke the trust of crores of youths. They had come to change the country, but have themselves changed. They have become synonymous with disorder and anarchy.”

He also took a jibe at the CM for apologising to political opponents in order to settle defamation cases. “They say baseless things, then kneel and apologise… Tukde tukde gang ke samarthan mein jaake khade ho gaye,” he said.

He also said the Congress is answerable for injustices faced by the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots: “The person whose name is associated with the riots, you make him a CM. What kind of justice is that?”