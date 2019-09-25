Gandhi Sandesh Yatra ahead of Gujarat bypolls: Congress looks to sway public opinion on slowdown, MV act

Ahead of the by-elections to six assembly seats in Gujarat, the state Congress has planned a Gandhi Sandesh Yatra from September 27, which will cover 20 cities of the state, to test the mood of the public with regard to the economic slowdown, unemployment and the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, the race to get the Congress tickets to the six Assembly seats has intensified, with 29 probable candidates in the ring. The largest number of aspirants are 11 for Radhanpur seat, which was recently vacated by rebel Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, who resigned his position as MLA after cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha by-election and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The election commission recently announced that by-elections will be held on six vacant assembly seats – Tharad, Kheralu, Amraiwadi, Lunavada, Bayad and Radhanpur – on October 21. A few of these seats went vacant after their MLAs went on to win Lok sabha seats in the recently held general elections, while some had vacated their seats after rebelling against the Congress.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said the party is looking to spread the “thoughts of Gandhi” ahead of October 2, in these times of “deepening communal and caste divides” in the country.

‘The Gandhi Sandesh Yatra will begin on September 27 from Dandi and Porbandar, with hundreds of volunteers on motorcycles, marching towards Sabarmati Ashram. We will travel through 20 cities where we will make the public aware of the economic slowdown, unemployment and atrocious acts such as the recently amended MV act and the Irrigation and Drainage bill,” Chavda said. “Like Gandhiji did satyagraha against the unjust practices of the colonial government, we will also do the same against the state government’s unjust acts. Our aim is to spread the thoughts of Gandhi among the youth, especially in the times of deepening communal and caste divides in India.”

The state Congress chief also questioned the stance of the election commission asking why the statutory body is favouring the BJP.

“Earlier, the EC announced by-elections on only four seats whereas we were expecting announcements on three more. It is evident that the BJP was going to lose the three seats – Bayad, Radhanpur and Morva Hadaf. Therefore, they delayed announcing the dates for by-elections to Bayad and Radhanpur and kept the Morva Hadaf seat out of the contest,” Chavda said.

The Congress’ inner committee is busy deciding the candidature for the six seats in bye-elections, he added. Asked whether the candidate from Radhanpur will belong to Thakor community, after Alpesh had quit, Chavda said, “Each member of the All India Congress Committee has been entrusted with one seat each, in order to find out the desired candidate who is down to earth and favoured by the public and our volunteers. The Radhanpur seat will be given to the candidate who will have the public’s support.”

A Congress source said the battle for Radhanpur has intensified as players from all communities are making a pitch for the seat.

“We have 11 candidates from Darbar, Rabari, Koli and Patel communities, all of whom are considered to be dominant in the Radhanpur constituency. The list of candidates will be out soon,” a source said.