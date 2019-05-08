Gandhi family used Indian Navy warship for family vacations, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday attacked the Congress party for misusing warships for personal purposes. Addressing a public rally in the national capital, the Prime Minister alleged that the Congress party undermined national security as former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had used the naval warship INS Viraat for family vacations.

“Congress used to go on family vacations on warships like INS Viraat when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister of the country. Using a warship as a personal cruise-ship for holidays is a compromise on national security, isn’t it? No one questioned their family holiday because it was Rajiv Gandhi in question. When one family holds the political reigns of a country, this is what happens. Our entire country’s administration was only involved in entertaining one family and fulfilling their wishes,” said PM Modi.

Hitting out at the Congress party for its dynasty politics, PM Modi also said, “Dynasts seek votes in the name of their ancestors, but feel offended when their “misdeeds” are raised.” The prime minister was referring to his ‘Bhrashtachari No.1′ remark against Rajiv Gandhi, which earlier drew flak from the Congress.

Reminding people about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, PM Modi said the Congress is talking about ‘Nyay’ these days, but who will deliver justice to victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “These days Congress is talking about nyay (justice). Congress will have to answer for the anyay (injustices) suffered by the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Congress will also have to answer how it is justified to appoint a riot-accused as the chief minister of a state,” PM Modi said.