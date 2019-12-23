Gandey (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gandey Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Gandey Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Gandey (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

gandey Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arjun Baitha AJSU Party 0 Literate 51 Fifty-Three Lakh+ / Eight Lakh+ Arun Prasad Verma IND 0 12th Pass 26 Three Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Avadhesh Kumar Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Eighteen Lakh+ / Ninety Thousand+ Dilip Kumar Verma JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 47 One Crore+ / Forty-Four Lakh+ Dr Sarfraz Ahmad JMM 0 Post Graduate 66 Forty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Intekhab Ansari All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 3 Graduate 30 One Crore+ / Sixteen Lakh+ Jai Prakash Verma BJP 2 Post Graduate 48 Two Crore+ / Thirty-Two Thousand+ Karmila Tudu IND 0 10th Pass 32 Fifty-Eight Lakh+ / Ten Lakh+ Lalita Ray IND 0 Graduate 33 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Manoranjan Sinha SHS 0 Graduate Professional 29 Four Lakh+ / Forty-Six Thousand+ Rajesh Kumar CPI(ML)(L) 1 Post Graduate 48 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Sunil Kumar Yadav IND 1 12th Pass 40 One Crore+ / Forty-Six Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

