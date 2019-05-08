Campaigning for Gambhir, Adityanath says UP has edge over Delhi in infra

Campaigning for Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday sought to compare infrastructure in his state with that in Delhi, and said the latter was in a pitiable state because of the AAP government.

“Till two years ago, Uttar Pradesh was known as the place that could be identified by the craters in its roads and by the darkness that would come the moment it became evening. But today, as I entered Delhi from UP, I got off the highway and saw Delhi’s streets. AAP has turned Delhi into craters and has worked to sully the opinion of Delhi in the country and abroad,” he said.

Crediting PM Narendra Modi for bringing “international recognition” to India, Adityanath mentioned several instances, including the listing of Azhar Masood as a global terrorist — which drew the loudest cheer during his 15-minute speech at Mandawali.

“Like Osama bin Laden, Azhar Masood’s countdown has begun and you will see that he will also die a kutte ki maut (dog’s death) like Osama bin Laden. This is the power of India and this power has been felt by the 130 crore people of India because of Modi,” he said.

Adityanath also touched on Yoga Day and the Kumbh, which he claimed got “respect on a global stage for the first time”.

Stating that people of Delhi know achievements in national security better than the rest of the country, he said, “Here, attacks happen in Red Fort; in different places there are attacks. In the last five years, have you heard of any attack? This is Modi’s strength.”

Gambhir found a mention towards the end of Adityanath’s speech: “Gambhir had a stellar innings as the opening batsman of the Indian cricket team… I am here among you to show support for him so that he can do the ‘opening’ of BJP’s victory in Delhi.”

Stating that Modi has worked for people and implemented schemes regardless of caste, region and religion, Adityanath appealed, “In that way, votes

should also transcend these and go to the BJP in the name of development.”

He also took potshots at the opposition, including Priyanka Gandhi. “Seeing the prospects of them losing in Amethi, I accepted that at least she would adopt the dignity of an Indian woman. Instead, she’s teaching innocent children in Amethi insults. I say teach these insults to Italians, not Indian children,” he said. He was referring to a video of children saying ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ in Priyanka’s presence.

The Congress leader had earlier said that she had stopped the children from raising the slogan.

Adityanath arrived at the rally venue five hours after the initially scheduled time of 10 am, but many from nearby areas continued to wait. A majority of the population at Mandawali is Purvanchali and before Adityanath’s arrival, several BJP leaders from Uttarakhand and UP also addressed the gathering.

Maharaj Singh (35), a resident of Mandawali village who runs a coaching centre, was among those in the audience. “We don’t care about the candidate; that’s irrelevant for Lok Sabha polls. Only Modi can save the nation.”

Some people, though, wanted to sneak a peek at Gambhir, who spoke for five minutes and limited himself to issues that concern the capital. This included Sunny Jha and Shubham Mishra, class XII students at a nearby government school, who had taken permission from school to see Gambhir.

Jha made a face as Kuldeep Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary, made a reference to “Bajrangbali” from the stage. “Why do they always talk about politics and religion? I really don’t like it,” he said.

UP CM misses Haryana rally, blames Delhi roads

Faridabad: Addressing a rally in Faridabad via phone Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath blamed his absence from the venue on Delhi roads, claiming that “they were in such bad condition” that it took him two hours instead of half an hour to reach the airport. He then requested people to vote for the BJP’s Faridabad candidate and sitting MP, Krishan Pal Gurjar, in order to “strengthen” the country. “If you want to make the country strong, give every vote to BJP nominee Krishan Pal Gurjar; votes given to him will strengthen PM Narendra Modi… when Modi will be strengthened, our country will also gain strength,” he said. ENS