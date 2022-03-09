Gainsari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gainsari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gainsari Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shailesh Kumar Singh. The Gainsari seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gainsari ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gainsari Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alauddin BSP 3 8th Pass 67 Rs 1,52,95,675 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,12,660 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ayesha IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 96,42,011 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 3,42,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahamad Khan INC 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 2,99,42,856 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ Dr. Shiv Pratap Yadav SP 2 Doctorate 70 Rs 1,97,40,932 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Kumar Pandey Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 45,45,354 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Saran Republican Sena 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Prakash Samyak Party 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 18,30,850 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 3,38,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shahabuddin All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 90,25,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shailesh Kumar Singh (Shailu) BJP 9 Post Graduate 53 Rs 4,04,94,227 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 32,360 ~ 32 Thou+ Thaneshwar Nath Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 15,78,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Gainsari candidate of from Shailesh Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Gainsari Election Result 2017

gainsari Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shailesh Kumar Singh BJP 9 Post Graduate 48 Rs 2,03,09,830 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ A Wahid IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 75,106 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Alauddin BSP 1 8th Pass 62 Rs 2,21,80,166 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,88,553 ~ 25 Lacs+ Anurag IND 3 Post Graduate 35 Rs 2,15,12,075 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.shiv Pratap Yadav SP 1 Doctorate 79 Rs 1,15,67,956 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Mahesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 1,21,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Manjoor Alam Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 10th Pass 40 Rs 29,83,178 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Muktiyar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 30,64,500 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mustafa Khan IND 0 5th Pass 62 Rs 32,72,300 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Kumar Pandey IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dulare IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 12,64,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ram Niwas IND 0 5th Pass 70 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sajjad Husain RLD 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 24,21,300 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Swayambar Prasad Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 66,000 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gainsari candidate of from Shiv Pratap Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Gainsari Election Result 2012

gainsari Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shiv Pratap Yadav SP 1 Doctorate 74 Rs 86,22,604 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alauddin BSP 2 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,42,38,973 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotey Lal Shekhar IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 65,79,353 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharkhan IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 67,200 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dileep IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 4,30,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ejaj Ahmad RLM 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Fida Mohammad INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 2,09,69,893 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 4,93,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Prabhakar Singh PECP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,55,88,974 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Murari Lal IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 18,69,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mustafa Khan IND 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 7,18,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Lal BSRD 0 Literate 41 Rs 8,32,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sankatu Prasad RPI(A) 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 14,89,749 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailesh Kumar Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,06,10,222 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

