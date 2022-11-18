Gadkari cancels Gujarat visit after falling sick

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari cancelled his visit to Gujarat on Friday, where he was to join the BJP’s “carpet bombing” election campaign, after a health scare in Siliguri in West Bengal a day earlier.

Gadkari, who was to address public gatherings in Moti Khavdi in Jamnagar, Zadeshwar in Bharuch, and Amroli Kosad Awas in Surat called off his visit after he fell ill during a program at Siliguri on Thursday and had to be attended to by doctors.

Doctors had checked Gadkari after the event was stopped midway. The minister is said to have recovered after being administered intravenous fluids, and returned to Delhi, cancelling his further journey from Siliguri to Dalkhola.

On Friday, although the Gujarat BJP unit had sent out a list of the events where Gadkari was to be present — strategic locations where major road projects have been undertaken, the minister did not arrive in Gujarat. A close aide said that Gadkari, who had suffered from sudden hypoglycemia while on stage in Siliguri, had decided to “rest and recover”.