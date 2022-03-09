Gadarpur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gadarpur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gadarpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Arvind Pandey. The Gadarpur seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Gadarpur ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gadarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Pandey BJP 2 Graduate 50 Rs 1,85,68,223 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarnail Singh Kali AAP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 3,45,90,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasvant Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 5,94,645 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur Yadav Nyaydharmsabha 0 Graduate 53 Rs 57,40,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 4,51,439 ~ 4 Lacs+ Premanand Mahajan INC 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,69,74,417 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,06,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Shaheroom SP 1 10th Pass 36 Rs 20,46,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Gadarpur candidate of from Arvind Pandey Uttarakhand. Gadarpur Election Result 2017

gadarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Pandey BJP 12 Graduate 45 Rs 62,80,563 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand Vishwas IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 93,000 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarnail Singh BSP 0 Literate 42 Rs 45,48,730 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 76,092 ~ 76 Thou+ Kamlesh IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 30,85,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjeet Kaur IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Pal Singh INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 8,10,73,412 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Shaheroom SP 1 10th Pass 31 Rs 15,86,085 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Shankar Singh IND 1 8th Pass 44 Rs 1,62,99,788 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Gadarpur candidate of from Arvind Pandey Uttarakhand. Gadarpur Election Result 2012

gadarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Pandey BJP 3 Graduate 40 Rs 24,61,226 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dulal Mandal AITC 1 Literate 45 Rs 1,30,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarnail Singh IND 3 10th Pass 37 Rs 65,89,200 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 7,40,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Manishi Chandra Tiwari INC 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,78,10,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkaran Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 1,68,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shaherum SP 3 5th Pass 26 Rs 7,09,650 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Tarak Bachhar BSP 2 10th Pass 48 Rs 46,65,962 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 8,29,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vijay Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,86,682 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Gadarpur Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Gadarpur Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Gadarpur Assembly is also given here.