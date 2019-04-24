Funded by social group, ‘poorest’ candidates join poll race in Mumbai Lok Sabha elections

AMONG THE poorest candidates in Mumbai fighting the Lok Sabha elections are three nominees funded by the ‘Durbal Ghatak Aghadi’, a social group that works with the disadvantaged.

Of the eight candidates at the bottom rung economically, Sneha (Sagar) Kale (total assets Rs 1,500), Jatin Harne (total assets Rs 2,082), both transgenders, and Rajesh Dayal (total assets Rs 5,000), who is visually impaired, are affiliated to the Durbal Ghatak Aghadi led by Vilas Rupwate. Apart from them, others with meagre resources include a lawyer, whose demand is that every candidate be asked to take a lie-detector test, and an activist espousing causes such as Dharavi redevelopment.

Talking to The Indian Express, Rupwate said, “Earlier I founded the Maharashtra Devdasi and Niradhar Mahila Sangathana under Latatai Sakat, who worked a lot for disadvantaged sections. She passed away in 2012 and I started actively working with the organisation and later joined the Congress. However, when Congress did not do much, I decided to quit in 2016. We have nearly nine lakh members affiliated to our organisations that comprise devdasis, widows, transgenders and other disadvantaged sections. We work on the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Rupwate, who said he faces two FIRs for being part of agitations in the past, added, “On realising that no major political party wants to do anything with the disadvantaged sections, we have decided to contest elections and formed the Durbal Ghatak Aghadi a month back.”

“Two of our candidates in Mumbai (Kale and Harne) identify themselves as transgenders and one (Dayal) is visually impaired. We are contesting 17 out of the 48 seats in the state. Before the Vidhan Sabha elections later this year, we will be officially registered as a political party,” he said. Kale (27) has the least assets at Rs 1,500. “I am from the Kinnar community and working for the rights of all disadvantaged sections, be it my community, devdasis or the physically disabled,” Kale, a Bhandup resident, said. She collects alms from shops in the central suburbs and was also a social worker. “It is while going from shop to shop that I also get campaigning done. People are really happy to see someone new contesting elections and give me their blessings and some make contributions,” Kale added.

Harne, the other transgender nominee fighting from Mumbai’s North East constituency, said, “I’m not seeking alms but asking for votes instead. I’m meeting voters outside railway stations.” Harne is fondly called “Gurumaa Jatinmaharaj”. Dayal is contesting as an Independent from South Mumbai, although he is a Govandi resident. “Mantralaya, the seat of power, is located in South Mumbai. Also several schools for the blind are located in South Mumbai, where I have done a lot of work. Now, I’m on my way to Grant Road area where several commercial sex workers live. No politician will dare to go there but I will.”

Dayal (42), who lost his eyesight as a child and works as an acupressure therapist, said, “I was earlier associated with the Shiv Sena and the Congress too. I’m not against anyone but want to fight for the common man. I’m also seeking a higher reservation than 4 per cent that persons with disabilities have as of now.”

There is advocate Rakesh Raul, an Independent contesting from North East constituency, who has declared assets worth Rs 2,862. His one campaign message: lie-detector test of all who wish to contest.

“There are many issues in the area but I’m saddened by the lies. They have high-end cars, land parcels but nothing is mentioned in their affidavits. All these will be revealed if the Election Commission makes lie-detector test a must.” Raul, who practises in magistrate courts in the city, says he himself underwent a lie-detector test before filing his nomination.

Vikas Rokade (53), fighting from South Central constituency, with total assets worth Rs 11,000, wants the Dharavi redevelopment project implemented in a timely manner. “I’m fighting elections since 2014 as the main political parties have only completed part of the project,” he said.

Bhandup-based social worker Sukhdev Dandge (63), a driver contesting on an Ambedkarite Party of India ticket, is relying on his decades-long service in the eastern suburbs. He has listed assets worth Rs 20,000. “I’m not actively campaigning but hope people remember the social work I have been doing in Bhandup and Kanjurmarg,” he said.

In Mumbai’s North Central constituency, Mohammad Yahya Siddique’s stated income is dwarfed by the rich candidates fielded by the main parties. With his election affidavit showing he has only Rs 5,000 in hand, the clothes salesman from Saki Naka has restricted himself to printing only a handful of posters. “Politicians need to be accessible. Once an MP is voted to power, he stops answering phone calls. If I am elected, I will establish an open-air office in a public ground where people can meet me without going through personal assistants,” he said.