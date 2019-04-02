Toggle Menu
Full text: Congress manifesto Lok Sabha elections 2019https://indianexpress.com/elections/full-text-congress-manifesto-lok-sabha-elections-2019/

Full text: Congress manifesto Lok Sabha elections 2019

Congress manifesto: "Our manifesto process reflects our commitment to a higher vision, that of listening to the Jan Awaaz. It is not the 'mann ki baat' of one individual but the collective voice of lakhs of people," the party document said.

congress manifesto, cong manifesto full text, full text congress manifesto, lok sabha elections congress manifesto, inc manifesto, manifesto.inc.in, congress news
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. today released the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday released the Congress party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leader P Chidambaram said “wealth and welfare” was the central theme of the manifesto.

“Our manifesto process reflects our commitment to a higher vision, that of listening to the Jan Awaaz. It is not the ‘mann ki baat’ of one individual but the collective voice of lakhs of people,” the party document said.

On NYAY, the Congress Party’s key election promise, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party will target five crore families and will ensure a cash transfer of Rs. 72,000 a year. He also said that the Angel Tax on start-ups will be withdrawn completely.

On GST, the Congress Party said it will ensure it is radically simplified with a single moderate rate of tax, zero rating of exports, and exemption for essential goods and services.

Click here for the full text of the manifesto released by the Congress Party.

Below are the highlights of the Congress Party manifesto

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress manifesto highlights: Focus on jobs, farmers, education
2 SC refuses urgent hearing on Hardik Patel's plea challenging HC order that upheld conviction
3 Elections 2019: How will Bengaluru vote?