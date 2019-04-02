Full text: Congress manifesto Lok Sabha elections 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday released the Congress party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leader P Chidambaram said “wealth and welfare” was the central theme of the manifesto.

“Our manifesto process reflects our commitment to a higher vision, that of listening to the Jan Awaaz. It is not the ‘mann ki baat’ of one individual but the collective voice of lakhs of people,” the party document said.

On NYAY, the Congress Party’s key election promise, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party will target five crore families and will ensure a cash transfer of Rs. 72,000 a year. He also said that the Angel Tax on start-ups will be withdrawn completely.

On GST, the Congress Party said it will ensure it is radically simplified with a single moderate rate of tax, zero rating of exports, and exemption for essential goods and services.

Below are the highlights of the Congress Party manifesto

