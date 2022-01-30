From red caps to riots to March 10: Yogi ups the heat

In a no-holds-barred attack on Samajwadi Party, without naming it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that “people who are responsible for Muzaffarnagar riots”, and those who “shot Ram Bhakts indiscriminately”, are today delivering sermons on peace and harmony.

Holding the opposition party responsible for “blood” of Hindus, Adityanath, campaigning in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar, said: “Inko sharam bhi nahi aati, ki dango ke kaaran maare gaye nirdosh Hinduon ke khoon se jinki topiyan daagi huyi hon, rangi hui ho, aur Rambhakt-on ke upar goliyon se jinki topiyan rangi ho, woh aaj shanti aur sauhard ka sandesh de rahe hain (They do not have shame. Their caps are coloured with blood of Hindus killed in riots…the blood of innocent Ram bhakts. These people are today delivering sermons on peace and harmony.).”

Adityanath was referring to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

Taking on SP candidate from nearby Kairana seat, he tweeted in the evening, “Kairana se tamanchawadi party ka pratyashi dhamki de raha hai; yaani garmi abhi shant nahi hui hai! 10 March ke baad garmi shaant ho jayegi (The Kairana candidate is threatening, which means the heat has not turned down yet. That will cool down after March 10).”

The results of the Assembly polls in five states will be declared on March 10.

Addressing the crowd in Ghaziabad, Adityanath said: “People responsible for Muzaffarnagar riots and who have shot Ram bhakts indiscriminately — do such people have the right to ask for your votes? The riots went on for so many months; two innocent people — Sachin and Gaurav — had only asked for protection of their sister. They were killed brutally. And a phone call from Lucknow spared the culprits.”

The SP government of Akhilesh Yadav was in power in the state at the time.

Adityanath said his government has delivered on all fronts — from law and order and development to infrastructure.

Taking the attack to Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal, who is now aligned with SP and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led Congress, Adityanath said: “There is a party of chacha-bhatija (uncle-nephew), one of bhai-behen (siblings), and another is bua-bhatija (aunt and nephew) Besides them, there is no space for anyone else (in Opposition). They do not share any other vision.”

But for BJP, he asserted, “All 25 crore people (of UP) are our family. Their development is our development — we are duty-bound to the public.”

Accusing other parties of nominating candidates with criminal background, he said: “If you fight on a BSP or SP ticket today, you will get a certificate. But I must remind you that law and order will be maintained after March 10 as well…. After March 10, many people will be seen at police stations, saying that they will sell vegetables and live peacefully but will not carry out crime.”

Asserting that parties that governed UP earlier did not work on development, he said, “I asked Akhilesh, how many houses has he built for the poor? He said he forgot. (But) there was no problem in building your own house. The mafia associated with him built big houses. But when it came to the poor, he forgot…”