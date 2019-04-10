From park to classroom, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel takes the fight to AAP

It is 6.30 in the morning. A sanitation worker sweeps dry leaves, with one eye on the traffic as vehicles whiz past him on Ashoka Road. A white Toyota Fortuner, escorted by a Maruti Gypsy, is seen exiting 10, Ashoka Road. In the back seat is Union Minister Vijay Goel, who is on his way to Sanjay Lake in Trilokpuri for a ‘Park Andolan’ — an exercise he launched 20 days ago to meet morning walkers and seek their support for the BJP.

In a corner of Sanjay Lake park, a mic, around 50 chairs and bottles of water have been kept, with 10-12 BJP workers waiting for Goel to arrive. The moment he does, Goel heads for the mic to start his address. “Most of us in Delhi do not exercise until doctors raise health concerns, but with several open gyms being introduced, we should change that. We should also do plogging (collecting garbage while jogging)… this is our park, we should be stakeholders,” he says.

In the half-hour speech, the first 15 minutes are dedicated to health issues. But as the crowd swells, he switches to politics. “The PM has introduced Swachh Bharat, Ayushman Bharat for your health. But the Delhi government doesn’t want to give you these facilities,” he says.

As the speech concludes, besides the usual selfie seekers, some complain about the condition of the park and the bathroom inside being locked. Goel refers the issues to EDMC mayor Bipin Bihari Singh and leaves.

In the afternoon, he leaves with his team again — this time to a Delhi government school in Mustafabad for another initiative he likes to call a “reality check”, during which he hopes to “expose the hype created around government schools”.

Asked if it isn’t unusual for a Rajya Sabha MP to be so involved in Delhi’s politics, and whether a section of the Delhi BJP unit could see it as an intrusion, he says, “I think I am complementing their work. If I would be intruding, the seniors would have pulled me up, but that never happened.”

In the past, the 65-year-old has been an MP during the 11th, 12th and 13th Lok Sabha polls, representing the Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk constituencies.

After reaching the school, Goel heads straight to the principal’s room along with local MLA, BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan, and 10-12 supporters. “We are fighting a weak infrastructure. The school runs in four shifts and we don’t have enough classrooms,” says the school in-charge Anita Singh, as Goel takes notes.

In one classroom, students of grades VII and VIII are sitting together, facing blackboards on opposite ends. “When one teacher gives oral lessons, another teacher gives written lessons and vice-versa,” a teacher tells Goel.

As he moves around the corridors, though, guest teachers say in hushed tones that neither the BJP nor AAP have done anything to resolve the crisis they are facing.