From parivarvaad to women’s safety: Senior BJP leaders on the stump in UP

Campaigning for the UP Assembly elections, senior BJP leaders have continued to train their guns on their rivals, firing salvos at them relentlessly over a host of issues. While the BJP’s overall poll strategy seems to be based on polarisation and populism, an analysis of campaign speeches of the party’s top leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — reveals that their themes and rhetoric are well-orchestrated.

The Indian Express analysed 25 of their speeches, delivered during January 8-February 24, including 10 speeches of Modi and 5 each of Shah, Nadda and Yogi. While Modi has been targeting the opponents on various larger issues, Shah has focused on ideological issues like abrogation of Article 370. Both Nadda and Yogi have been highlighting major schemes like PM-Kisan, PM Awas Yojana-Gramin and PM Ujjawala.

The analysis shows Modi using the twin themes of ‘parivarvaad’ (dynasty politics) and mafiavaad (criminalisation) in his speeches during all poll phase so far while slamming the Opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP). He has also flagged women safety.

Addressing a rally in Sitapur on February 16, Modi mentioned “mafia” at least 7 times. In his speeches, the PM has even mentioned how the law against triple talaq has benefited Muslim “sisters and daughters”. He has also attacked the SP leadership, calling them “fake socialists”, and touched upon issues like the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his campaign speeches, Shah has raked up issues like scrapping of Article 370 that have been part of the the saffron party’s core agenda for years. He has also sought to corner the SP and the BSP over the law and order issue, calling out names of their jailed leaders like Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari. He has highlighted riots that occurred in UP during the SP rule. He has also mentioned India’s surgical strike against Pakistan.

In his rallies, Nadda has showcased the benefits provided by the Centre to people, while in his fiery speeches, CM Adityanath has gunned for the SP over law and order even as he dwelt on issues like free vaccine, free ration and stray cattle. The CM has also highlighted the details of various government schemes availed by the people, even underlining district-wise figures of their beneficiaries.

Referring to the problem of stray cattle, Adityanath has proposed to double the number of government-backed cowsheds.