From Modi to Rahul, what the stars have in store for India’s political stars this week

Astrological Predictions for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: As the bitterly-fought six-week long election drew to a close, people are eagerly waiting to see what the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have in store for the country. Counting of votes will take place on May. Exit polls have, however, predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). But the actual results will determine if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will retain power for a second term or if the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress will make a surprise comeback.

As the fate of the political leaders in fray is dependent on the voting day, astrologer Peter Vidal predicts what’s in store this week for top 10 political contenders:

Narendra Modi: Virgo

In the past you have often unconsciously settled for second-best, but this is no time for self-doubt. There’s a powerful law operating at the moment, and it’s that if a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing well. Financial rewards will be delayed – just long enough to give you time to think again.

Rahul Gandhi: Gemini

You feel one thing, but the planets say another. You may not believe it, but your stars couldn’t be better. However, it’s at such times that you are likely to encounter those twists of fate which convert every situation into its opposite. Keep your wits about you.

Amit Shah: Libra

You are entering a nicely positive and self-confident phase, but some secrets cannot be kept for very much longer. In fact, you should now have your story ready, just in case anyone should enquire exactly what you have been up to. Be as open with your ideas as with your feelings.

Mamata Banerjee: Capricorn

One of your greatest skills, when you care to use it, is your ability to plan ahead. Grand ambitions can be attained if you are competent, thorough and organised. You should therefore stay busy, and keep a close watch on each and every detail, no matter how small and apparently meaningless.

Akhilesh Yadav: Cancer

Mars is certainly set to give you a lift, and you should spare no effort when it comes to achieving your aims. There will come a point, in a few weeks’ time, when you run into a spot of confusion. This simple fact should remind you to see that everything is in order now.

Sonia Gandhi: Saggitarius

Agreement is vital, not to say essential, if you are to make any headway at home. It may well seem that you are getting your own way for a while, but without co-operation from others, pitfalls will lie in wait. Even at work, harmonious collaboration is a necessity – not a luxury.

Kanhaiya Kumar: Capricorn

Mayawati: Capricorn

Chandrababu Naidu: Taurus

Your next task is to work out a better solution to a financial conundrum. Extravagance can be a compensation for emotional loss. This is not to say that you shouldn’t spend any money, but that if you are tempted into any impulse buys it might be better to question your motives.

Naveen Patnaik: Libra

