Toggle Menu
From Modi to Rahul, what the stars have in store for India’s political stars this weekhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/from-modi-to-rahul-what-the-stars-have-in-store-for-indias-political-stars-this-week-5737498/

From Modi to Rahul, what the stars have in store for India’s political stars this week

Horoscope Astrological Predictions for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Astrologer Peter Vidal predicts what's in store this week for top 10 political contenders.

Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Astrological Predictions for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: As the bitterly-fought six-week long election drew to a close, people are eagerly waiting to see what the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have in store for the country. Counting of votes will take place on May. Exit polls have, however, predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). But the actual results will determine if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will retain power for a second term or if the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress will make a surprise comeback.

WATCH | Today’s Horoscope: Your week Ahead (20 – 25 May 2019)

As the fate of the political leaders in fray is dependent on the voting day, astrologer Peter Vidal predicts what’s in store this week for top 10 political contenders:

Narendra Modi: Virgo

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Stars predict fate of top political contenders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter/PMO)

In the past you have often unconsciously settled for second-best, but this is no time for self-doubt. There’s a powerful law operating at the moment, and it’s that if a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing well. Financial rewards will be delayed – just long enough to give you time to think again.

Rahul Gandhi: Gemini

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Stars predict fate of top political contenders
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File)

You feel one thing, but the planets say another. You may not believe it, but your stars couldn’t be better. However, it’s at such times that you are likely to encounter those twists of fate which convert every situation into its opposite. Keep your wits about you.

Advertising

Amit Shah: Libra

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Stars predict fate of top political contenders
BJP president Amit Shah (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

You are entering a nicely positive and self-confident phase, but some secrets cannot be kept for very much longer. In fact, you should now have your story ready, just in case anyone should enquire exactly what you have been up to. Be as open with your ideas as with your feelings.

Mamata Banerjee: Capricorn

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Stars predict fate of top political contenders
West Bengal CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

One of your greatest skills, when you care to use it, is your ability to plan ahead. Grand ambitions can be attained if you are competent, thorough and organised. You should therefore stay busy, and keep a close watch on each and every detail, no matter how small and apparently meaningless.

Akhilesh Yadav: Cancer

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Stars predict fate of top political contenders
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Express photo)

Mars is certainly set to give you a lift, and you should spare no effort when it comes to achieving your aims. There will come a point, in a few weeks’ time, when you run into a spot of confusion. This simple fact should remind you to see that everything is in order now.

Sonia Gandhi: Saggitarius

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Stars predict fate of top political contenders
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Agreement is vital, not to say essential, if you are to make any headway at home. It may well seem that you are getting your own way for a while, but without co-operation from others, pitfalls will lie in wait. Even at work, harmonious collaboration is a necessity – not a luxury.

Kanhaiya Kumar: Capricorn

Horoscope Astrological Predictions for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
Independent Candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar. (File photo)

One of your greatest skills, when you care to use it, is your ability to plan ahead. Grand ambitions can be attained if you are competent, thorough and organised. You should therefore stay busy, and keep a close watch on each and every detail, no matter how small and apparently meaningless.

Mayawati: Capricorn

bsp, up elections, up polls, muslims bsp, bsp muslim candidates, bsp minority votes, uttar pradesh elections, muslims in up elections, india news
BSP Chief Mayawati. (Express Photos by Pramod Adhikari)

One of your greatest skills, when you care to use it, is your ability to plan ahead. Grand ambitions can be attained if you are competent, thorough and organised. You should therefore stay busy, and keep a close watch on each and every detail, no matter how small and apparently meaningless.

Chandrababu Naidu: Taurus

Educationist, builder in fray to wrest Visakhapatnam seat from BJP
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI photo)

Your next task is to work out a better solution to a financial conundrum. Extravagance can be a compensation for emotional loss. This is not to say that you shouldn’t spend any money, but that if you are tempted into any impulse buys it might be better to question your motives.

Naveen Patnaik: Libra

Lok Sabha elections 2019, Lok Sabha elections, 2019 Lok Sabha elections, election news, odisha cm, naveen patnaik, odisha lok sabha elections,
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

You are entering a nicely positive and self-confident phase, but some secrets cannot be kept for very much longer. In fact, you should now have your story ready, just in case anyone should enquire exactly what you have been up to. Be as open with your ideas as with your feelings.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Madras HC grants Kamal Haasan anticipatory bail in case over Godse remark
2 Exit polls do not mean exact polls, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
3 Karnataka CM fumes over political satire shows, says there is need to bring in law