From lack of industrial infrastructure to nepotism, Mohali faces many issues

Mohali was made an Assembly constituency in 2012 after delimitation. The Congress won this seat in 2012 and 2017. Sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu became a Cabinet minister in the Captain Amrinder Singh government but despite his claims of development, he is facing anti-incumbency wave.

Residents of Mohali raise questions about implementation of need-based policy, starting the city bus service, better industrial infrastructure and better condition of roads, affordable education and better health infrastructure. Sidhu’s opponents too attack him for nepotism but Sidhu defends himself by saying that he had developed the city and made it a medical hub.

Dr Daler Singh Multani, a local resident, maintains that despite being the closest constituency to the power corridors in Chandigarh, Mohali cannot match the City Beautiful.

“People still prefer Chandigarh for various works. There are no proper roads. The city has witnessed its worst traffic jams in the last three months due to poor planning by the local administration and the Municipal Corporation. There is a delay in the completion of various development works,” Dr Multani said.

Former SAD councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang alleges that despite becoming the minister, Sidhu did not do anything for the local residents. She said that the need-based policy in the city which was drafted to give relief to the people who had made alterations in their houses was not implemented.

“During his campaign in the last elections, Sidhu had promised the local residents to implement the need-based policy. Where is it?” she asked.

Kang also raises the issue of city bus service which has still not been started.

Former BJP councillor Ashok Jha alleges that Sidhu had promoted nepotism by making his younger brother a mayor. He adds that Sidhu’s main focus was his family only.

“Despite his remaining the state health minister, Sidhu could not ensure affordable health services. The entire city was dependent on the private hospitals during the second COVID-19 wave,” Jha said.

Sidhu, however, defended himself saying that he had made the city a medical hub and had also brought medical college in the city which will help people in future.