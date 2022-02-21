From college to Assembly, via police stations: the bloody run of an Ayodhya clash

THE clash of one bahubali and the wife of a second one who is in jail came to a head in Ayodhya’s Goshainganj Assembly on Friday as their convoys crossed paths at the end of the day’s campaign.

They fired at each other, and carried on the clash at the police station. Among the nine arrested and later released on bail, on charges of breach of peace, were Samajwadi Party candidate Abhay Singh and an associate of BJP nominee Aarti Tiwari, who is considered a stand-in for husband Indra Pratap a.k.a Khaboo Tiwari. Seven others were sent to jail on charges including attempt to murder and rioting.

Also read | Three women, three families and their battle for Bidhuna

With polling still seven days away, the Ayodhya police has tightened security. Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said there was no tension now and as a precautionary measure, they have activated “all government machinery”.

Veterans of three polls and one win each, Abhay Singh and Indra Pratap’s rivalry, the story goes, started when they contested against each other.

Abhay Singh, 47: A native of Ayodhya’s Maharajganj area, he started with student politics while at Lucknow University. While he never contested any union election, he was known as the kingmaker who could make or break others. Along the way he ran up a history-sheet of at least 35 criminal cases, lodged in different districts.

He contested his first election on BSP ticket from Ayodhya seat in 2002 and lost to the BJP’s Lallu Singh. In 2012, while in jail on an attempt to murder charge, he won on an SP ticket from Goshainganj and won. He again contested on an SP ticket from Goshainganj seat in 2017.

In 2014, the then SP government withdrew a case under the UP Gangsters’ Act against Abhay Singh.

In the affidavit he filed this time, he declared nine pending cases, including attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

Indra Pratap Tiwari, 52: A native of City Kotwali area of Ayodhya, Indra Pratap had a similar route to politics. He started his career by winning a student union election at Saket Degree college in Ayodhya. He then got elected twice as zila panchayat chairman from Ayodhya, even as he came to be booked in around two dozen cases, including attempt to murder and rioting.

His affidavit in the 2017 elections said there were seven cases pending against him.

This is Indra Pratap’s fourth Assembly election, if by proxy. In the three previous contests, he fought on different party tickets.

In 2007, he contested from Ayodhya on an SP ticket and lost to the BJP’s Lallu Singh. Then he switched over to the BSP and contested in 2012 from Goshainganj seat against Abhay Singh, who was by then in the SP. By 2017, Indra Pratap had moved to the BJP and this time defeated Abhay Singh.

It was after this win that Indra Pratap married Aarti, now the BJP’s candidate from Goshainganj. Indra Pratap could not fight the election after a local Ayodhya court in October 2021 sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment in a 1992 forgery case. He was convicted on the charge of using a fake marksheet for admission.