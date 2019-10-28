From being banished to winning Morshi— how table turned for Devendra Bhuyar

From being externed from Amravati district in 2016 to defeating agriculture minister Dr Anil Bonde in Morshi seat during the recently-concluded Assembly elections, Swabhimani Paksha leader Devendra Bhuyar’s political journey has come to a full circle in the last three years.

Advertising

Soon after he emerged as the giant killer of Maharashtra, his supporters started sharing an old picture of his on social media. Dating back to December 2016, the picture depicts then 28-year-old Bhuyar in handcuffs being led away by two policemen. The Amravati police had then externed Bhuyar from the district and banned his entry here for his alleged antisocial activities. But, he successfully contested that order and went on to win the 2019 elections.

Hailing from the cotton belt of Vidarbha, Bhuyar’s journey as a farmer activist has seen him take on the establishment and law. Sustaining from the income of his six acres holding, part of which is dedicated to an orange orchard, Bhuyar began his journey agitating for the payment of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton, urad and moong dal.

Located near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, water is a big issue, which affects the farmers of the region. While Upper Wardha irrigation project passes by the district, the farmers of Morshi have not been able to get much benefit out of it. Farmer suicide is also an issue here.

Advertising

From being a farmers’ activist, Bhuyar went on to become a member of the local panchayat samiti, marking the beginning of his political journey, and then he successfully contested the zilla parishad elections.

During his early days, Bhuyar was associated with Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, but later he joined the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founded by Raju Shetti. Under the banner of the sanghatana, Bhuyar had taken up several farm-related issues like diversion of water from Morshi, which had got him repeatedly in conflict with the law.

This brush with the law had led to his externment, which saw him being forbidden to even enter his village. While he had successfully contested this order in the appropriate court of law, he had also decided to contest against Dr Bonde.

Sources close to the newly-elected MLA say how the odds were stacked heavily against him. “We could not even dream of matching the money power of our opponent. Our entire campaign was run through donations from the people. There were times when villagers contributed to fill fuel in our vehicles after sabhas,” said a close aide. Bhuyar’s affidavit shows that the MLA has around Rs 3 lakh worth of crop loan pending.

On the day of polling, Bhuyar’s vehicle was torched and he was fired at early in the morning. In his statement, Bhuyar had alleged that this attack had happened when he was travelling to stop distribution of money. “In many of the polling booths we did not even have agents,” said another aide.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder Shetti, it might be remembered, had also started his political journey in this fashion and had taken on more powerful opponents in his career.

On results’ day, Bhuyar had established a slender lead over his opponent right from the start, which went on to become a comfortable margin by the end.

As celebrations started, Bhuyar said his first priority would be to get compensation for the orange growers in the area who have lost their crop due to the drought. “We will also ensure farmers get their price for their crop,” the newly elected MLA pointed out.