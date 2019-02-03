From AIIMS to jobs, Congress makes LS pitch in Gurgaon

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 30% reservation for the youth in private companies, a 50-acre medical college in Pataudi, and greater focus on education, health and employment in Nuh — these are some of the promises for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency made by Congress’s Captain Ajay Singh, who is fighting the general election.

Singh, who spoke at the ‘Haryana Parivartan’ rally held in Pataudi, was accompanied by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In his address to the crowd, Tejashwi, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, attacked the Centre on demonetisation and GST, and blamed it for “dividing society”.

“Note ban is the biggest scandal of not just the country, but the world. This and GST broke the backs of small businessmen, and the BJP converted trillions of rupees of its people into white money,” alleged Tejashwi. “BJP’s rule is a danger to the country. We will have to put the forces that divide the country out of power.”

Former Haryana Minister Captain Ajay Singh raised questions regarding the work done by Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh. “In the last four-and-a-half years, what has Rao Inderjit Singh done? He made big promises to people but after winning elections, the MP forgot about them. A Defence University in Binola, sweet water till Nangal Chaudhary, development of an AIIMS, removal of Kherki Daula toll — what has he done?,” he asked. “Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress will form the government again and, like before, farmers, soldiers, staff, women, youth, everyone will be heard,” he said.

Dr Ashok Tanwar, HPCC president, alleged that the BJP had led people “astray”. Speaking of the interim budget that was announced on Friday, he said, “Interim budget is only valid from today till the next two or three months, when the elections are over. The BJP has projected this as the budget for the whole year. So this should be called an election budget, instead of an interim budget. This is only to lead people astray.”