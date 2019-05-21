Fresh worry for AAP as exit polls suggest Cong in second spot

Results of several exit polls, released Sunday, has got AAP leaders worried — and not just because most polls predict the party will, at the most, get one seat out of seven. According to senior party leaders, predictions about AAP’s vote share shrinking are more worrying.

“One exit poll gives us 17%, another 20%. This is worrying. At the same time, they are giving a 30% vote share to the Congress in the city,” said a senior party leader. Assembly polls in the capital are slated early next year.

The AAP’s vote share has risen on the back of the Congress losing its vote share over the past few years. AAP had come in second on all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014, with a vote share of around 33%, while Congress got around 15% of the total votes polled. The Congress’s vote shared dipped to a little over 9% in the 2015 Assembly polls but they regained support in the 2017 municipal polls, where the party got 21% of the votes.

“Even a single percentage point that Congress gains over us is a matter of worry. If the exit polls are right, questions must be raised about poor ticket distribution,” another party leader said.

Based on its internal assessment, AAP maintained it stands a good chance of winning two seats at the very least. In an interview to The Indian Express last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the party was hoping to win all seven seats but the Muslim vote shifted to the Congress at the last minute.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, expressed reservations about the exit poll results. “Such exit polls come every year. If done honestly, these polls reflect the right decision. But, the news of the media houses giving more seats to the BJP is something that needs to be checked. I don’t trust EVMs at all and I have been saying this for the last 15 years,” senior Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.

Another Delhi Congress leader said the possible rise in Congress’s vote share in the city is heartening. “AAP and we share the voter base. Disillusioned, our voters are coming back to us,” he said.