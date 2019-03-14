Fresh AAP offer for Congress, this time for Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday reached out to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, proposing an AAP-Congress pact in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls. However, the AAP national convenor said there was no need for a similar coalition in Delhi, since his party was in a position to sweep all seven parliamentary seats on its own.

Advertising

“The duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is dangerous for this country. Today, the country is divided sharply along those who are Modi bhakts and those who want to defeat him. Those who want to defeat him are more in number, but are divided. Hence, they need to come together as Modi and Shah register victories, taking advantage of the lack of unity,” he said.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP chief Manoj Tiwari: Dilli tumhare baap ka hai?



“I have a proposal for Rahul Gandhi. If the AAP, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Congress come together in Haryana, it will be possible to defeat the BJP in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. This will go a long way in defeating Modi-Shah at the national level. When it comes to Delhi, the AAP is winning without the Congress. Delhiites need not worry,” Kejriwal said.

Advertising

The JJP is a breakaway of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The AAP had supported JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala in the recently held Jind bypoll, and the two parties are already in talks for a coalition.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, however, told The Indian Express: “AAP has no base in Haryana. Firstly, they should have been serious in Delhi and then they should have thought about Haryana. And if he and his other colleagues are serious about defeating Modi, he should offer unconditional support to the Congress the way they had supported JJP in the Jind byelection. This is just public posturing, nothing else.”

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, too, said the Congress is capable of contesting Lok Sabha polls in Haryana on its own. “JJP is a non-existent party. Kejriwal has already seen (the fate of his party) by contesting polls in Haryana.”

However, he added that a final call will be taken by the Congress high-command. Kejriwal’s statements also drew a sharp reaction from JJP, with its secretary general K C Bangar making it clear that their party won’t be part of any alliance which will have the Congress.

Notably, Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind had earlier been pushing for an alliance with “like-minded parties” to defeat “CBI” — a term he had been using for Congress, BJP and INLD.

But after Kejriwal’s statement, he said an alliance was needed to save the country, “else BJP will divide the country on caste and communal lines”.

Haryana AAP spokesperson Sudhir Yadav, too, said anti-BJP forces should join hands. “When the entire country was standing by the defence forces, BJP leaders were indulging in politics by wearing uniform of defence forces… The country needs to be saved from such people,” said Yadav.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, mocked Kejriwal, saying: “Ghalib khayal acha hai”. “They may think whatever they want but the ground reality is people know that the country is safe in the hands of BJP,” said the CM.