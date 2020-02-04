Free power, water no big deal, it’s govt job: Amarinder Singh in Delhi

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra at a roadshow in Kalkaji, Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra at a roadshow in Kalkaji, Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the latter has done nothing exceptional by giving cheap power, water and setting up mohalla clinics across the city. Addressing a public gathering at West Delhi’s Hari Nagar Monday, he said that those with a limited vision talk about free water and power.

“Providing power, water at subsidised rates and offering better medical and educational facilities is the job of every government. Kejriwal says he will provide free water; in Punjab we have free water. He says new schools will be constructed. In Punjab, I have created 5,500 smart schools and in the next two years, all 13,000 schools will be converted into smart schools. If we talk about mohalla clinics, almost 70% of the wellness centres we had planned in the state have been completed and rest will be done by next year. This is also happening in other Congress-governed states…,” he said.

“What has he (Kejriwal) done to create jobs for your children?” he asked, and said that the Punjab government has offered jobs to 11 lakh youth. Singh spoke in Punjabi in the constituency, which has a sizeable number of Sikhs and Punjabis, who came to Delhi after Partition.

Stressing on the need to focus on industry and commerce, Singh said that Delhi’s power subsidy for domestic consumers comes at the cost of industry and commerce. “Commercial consumers in Delhi pay Rs 11-12 per unit. In Punjab, they are charged Rs 7-8 per unit. Industrial consumers in Delhi were paying Rs 10-11 per unit, as compared to Rs 5-7 per unit in Punjab,” he said.

“We need to look at the bigger picture. This country gave birth to leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Motilal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi ji, Indira Gandhi ji who came with a vision for this country. But people with small vision are only concerned about free water and power supply,” he said.

AAP is Congress’s primary opposition in Punjab, the only state other than Delhi where they have managed to reach the legislature.

“People are saying that there is an AAP wave here… Earlier, people used to say that AAP wave will sweep everything in Punjab, but they were left behind,” he said.

Singh also took on the BJP over the proposed NRC, saying: “The other party is casting the country in a new mould. They are talking about NRC. Look at the NRC experience in Assam. Of the 19 lakh in detention centres, 12 lakh are Hindus. Many people don’t know where their ancestors have come from. Many of you came from Pakistan during Partition. How will you prove which village you came from? Did you bring certificates with you?… What will they do with the 19 lakh people in camps? If Burma and Bangladesh don’t take the people in, will they keep sitting in the camps…?” he said.

A statement issued by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee said that Singh also accused the BJP of using Shaheen Bagh to polarise elections in Delhi. “BJP is attempting to polarise the elections here with Shaheen Bagh but they will not succeed, as people have seen through their game,” the statement quoted him as saying.

