Free J&K from Article 370, free it from the country: Parties in Valley warn BJP

With the BJP promising in its election manifesto to abrogate Article 370 and scrap Article 35A, the mainstream political parties in the Valley said it would also mean Jammu and Kashmir’s “freedom” from India.

“As far as (article) 370 is concerned, I have been saying it again and again that 370 connects Jammu and Kashmir to the country. When you abrogate it, India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir becomes illegal. It becomes an occupational force,” former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said. “When you will free Jammu and Kashmir from 370, you will free it from the country.”

Mufti warned the BJP against “playing with fire”. “Jammu and Kashmir is sitting on a pile of explosive, a glimpse of which you saw in Pulwama. If the BJP doesn’t desist from such statements, if BJP doesn’t desist from such intentions, J&K will not only burn this country into ashes but also this region,” she said. “As such, I warn the BJP to stop playing with fire. J&K is explosive. If you ignite it, neither J&K would remain nor India. The entire region will burn.”

Former CM and NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that nobody in the state would be ready to raise the country’s flag if Article 370 is abrogated.

“They think they will get people from outside and settle them here, (they will) reduce our number. Would we remain sleeping? We will fight it inshallah. We will stand up against it,” he said.

“They say abrogate 370, if you do that the accession will not stand. I swear, by god, in my opinion, it is the wish of god that we get freedom from them. Let them do, we will see. I will see who would be ready to raise their flag then. That is why don’t do anything by which you try to break our hearts.”

Abdullah’s son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Recently J&K Governor claimed there was no threat to Art 370 & 35-A and that parties like mine were only using them to drum up fear in the elections. I hope his colleagues in the BJP send him a copy of their manifesto.”

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone said that abrogation of the special constitutional position of J&K would be a “disaster”.

“Article 370 and 35A are sacred. The only space for movement in this regard is reversal of the erosions. Any other reckless thought or comment seeking removal is a disaster,” Lone tweeted.