Chandigarh: Free IPL passes, gifts for first-time voters

HERE’S GOOD news for first-time voters. The district administration has decided to honour them and give them free passes for IPL matches which will be held at PCA from April to May.

Advertising

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said that it is for the first time that such an initiative was being taken to attract the young voters. The initiative is taken under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme.

“As many as 100 first-time voters will get gifts during IPL matches, which will be played in April and May at PCA. The first 100 voters will get coffee mugs on first come, first served basis. Therefore, three stalls will be put up on three gates, that are 3-4, 5-6 and 14. Gifts can be taken after showing electoral photo identity card from these stalls,” the DC said. Follow more election news here.

Sapra said that arrangements had been made to sensitise the first-time voters to the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at these stalls.

The DC said that 3-D painting would also be put in place on the roads leading to PCA to educate the public about ethical voting.

“Ten each first-time voters in male, female and physical challenged category will get free passes, if they have recently enrolled as voters and would be ethically voting. They can meet ADC Sakshi Sawhney at her office and collect the passes,” the DC said.

PCA is hosting seven matches this IPL season.